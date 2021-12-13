Two student athletes at each of the area high schools were recognized on the All-State football squads that were released by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association this past week.
Mingo Central seniors Norman Kennedy and Dylan Glasscock were each chosen to the Class AA squad as honorable mention selections to represent the Miners while Tug Valley seniors Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk and Ethan Colegrove were also named honorable mention on the Class A squad.
Kennedy was the only consistent Miners offensive threat all season long as he ran for 1,450 yards and 18 touchdowns in only nine games in 2021. The senior finished tied for 22nd in the state in total scoring with 114 points on the season.
For Tug Valley, Kirk finished 2021 with 1,100 total rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground.
Both Glasscock and Colegrove played on the offensive and defensive lines in Naugatuck and atop Miner Mountain and never left the field for their squads in 2021.