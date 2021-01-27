After having to amend the schedule for the 2021 season not once but two times due to the delay of Winter sports in West Virginia by the Gov. Jim Justice, both the Tug Valley and Mingo Central basketball programs have finalized their updated schedule.
For now.
Both teams are currently scheduled to start the 2021 season on March 5 and the regular season will be played through the third week of April.
Teams in West Virginia can begin practice for the season on Feb. 15 and must have 14 days of practice time in before playing their first game.
Just like during the fall sport season, whether or not Mingo County athletes will be allowed to compete in games or even practice is dependent on the COVID-19 color-coded metric map and the county not being listed in the “red”.
Due to the high possibility that games will be postponed or cancelled throughout the season, the schedules for each team will remain fluid and subject to change.
Below is the tentative schedules for each squad:
MINGO CENTRAL 2021 BOYS’ BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
03/05/21 7:30PM A — BLUEFIELD
03/06/21 2:30PM H — POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL
03/09/21 7:30PM A — TUG VALLEY
03/12/21 7:30PM A — WYOMING EAST
03/13/21 7:30PM H — LIBERTY (RALEIGH)
03/16/21 7:30PM A — MAN HIGH SCHOOL
03/17/21 7:30PM A — CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
03/20/21 7:00PM A — POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL
03/24/21 7:30PM A — LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
03/26/21 7:30PM H — CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
03/27/21 7:30PM A — LIBERTY (RALEIGH)
03/30/21 7:30PM H — TUG VALLEY
04/02/21 7:30PM H — MAN HIGH SCHOOL
04/03/21 7:30PM H — LOGAN
04/07/21 7:30PM A — LOGAN
04/09/21 7:30PM H — LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
04/16/21 7:30PM H — WYOMING EAST
04/17/21 7:30PM H — BLUEFIELD
TUG VALLEY 2021 BOYS’ BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
03/05/21 7:30PMPM A — GREENBRIER WEST
03/09/21 7:30PMPM H — MINGO CENTRAL
03/11/21 7:30PMPM H — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL
03/13/21 7:30PMPM A — GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN
03/16/21 7:30PMPM A — TOLSIA
03/17/21 1:00PM A — PAR MAR SHOOTOUT/WEBSTER COUNTY
03/19/21 7:30PMPM H — GREENBRIER WEST
03/24/21 7:30PMPM A — MAN HIGH SCHOOL
03/25/21 7:30PM H — BETH HAVEN
03/27/21 7:30PMPM A — WESTSIDE
03/30/21 7:30PMPM A — MINGO CENTRAL
04/01/21 7:30PMPM A — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL
04/02/21 7:30PMPM A — SHERMAN
04/03/21 7:30PMPM H — GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN
04/06/21 7:30PMPM H — TOLSIA
04/09/21 7:30PMPM H — WESTSIDE
04/12/21 7:30PMPM H — MAN HIGH SCHOOL