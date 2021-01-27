Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Tug Valley head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson talks with his team during a timeout in the 2019-2020 season.

After having to amend the schedule for the 2021 season not once but two times due to the delay of Winter sports in West Virginia by the Gov. Jim Justice, both the Tug Valley and Mingo Central basketball programs have finalized their updated schedule.

For now.

Both teams are currently scheduled to start the 2021 season on March 5 and the regular season will be played through the third week of April.

Teams in West Virginia can begin practice for the season on Feb. 15 and must have 14 days of practice time in before playing their first game.

Just like during the fall sport season, whether or not Mingo County athletes will be allowed to compete in games or even practice is dependent on the COVID-19 color-coded metric map and the county not being listed in the “red”.

Due to the high possibility that games will be postponed or cancelled throughout the season, the schedules for each team will remain fluid and subject to change.

Below is the tentative schedules for each squad:

MINGO CENTRAL 2021 BOYS’ BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

03/05/21 7:30PM A — BLUEFIELD

03/06/21 2:30PM H — POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

03/09/21 7:30PM A — TUG VALLEY

03/12/21 7:30PM A — WYOMING EAST

03/13/21 7:30PM H — LIBERTY (RALEIGH)

03/16/21 7:30PM A — MAN HIGH SCHOOL

03/17/21 7:30PM A — CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

03/20/21 7:00PM A — POINT PLEASANT SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

03/24/21 7:30PM A — LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

03/26/21 7:30PM H — CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

03/27/21 7:30PM A — LIBERTY (RALEIGH)

03/30/21 7:30PM H — TUG VALLEY

04/02/21 7:30PM H — MAN HIGH SCHOOL

04/03/21 7:30PM H — LOGAN

04/07/21 7:30PM A — LOGAN

04/09/21 7:30PM H — LINCOLN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

04/16/21 7:30PM H — WYOMING EAST

04/17/21 7:30PM H — BLUEFIELD

TUG VALLEY 2021 BOYS’ BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

03/05/21 7:30PMPM A — GREENBRIER WEST

03/09/21 7:30PMPM H — MINGO CENTRAL

03/11/21 7:30PMPM H — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

03/13/21 7:30PMPM A — GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN

03/16/21 7:30PMPM A — TOLSIA

03/17/21 1:00PM A — PAR MAR SHOOTOUT/WEBSTER COUNTY

03/19/21 7:30PMPM H — GREENBRIER WEST

03/24/21 7:30PMPM A — MAN HIGH SCHOOL

03/25/21 7:30PM H — BETH HAVEN

03/27/21 7:30PMPM A — WESTSIDE

03/30/21 7:30PMPM A — MINGO CENTRAL

04/01/21 7:30PMPM A — VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

04/02/21 7:30PMPM A — SHERMAN

04/03/21 7:30PMPM H — GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN

04/06/21 7:30PMPM H — TOLSIA

04/09/21 7:30PMPM H — WESTSIDE

04/12/21 7:30PMPM H — MAN HIGH SCHOOL

