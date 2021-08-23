NEWTOWN — The only two high schools in Mingo County met up on the gridiron for only the second time ever this past Friday night, as Tug Valley and Mingo Central faced off in their final scrimmage games of 2021.
Even though the game didn’t count towards the regular season, Mingo County bragging rights were at stake and it was the Miners who left victorious as the secured a 32-8 win.
This was the first look for Miner fans of Mingo Central under the guidance of their first year head coach Chase Moore, who was hired back in the spring.
After the Panthers took the early 8-0 lead on a 50-yard touchdown strike from sophomore quarterback Buddy Marcum to senior receiver Ethan Colegrove, it was all MCHS the rest of the way as the Miners scored 32 unanswered points.
The Miners led 26-8 at halftime as senior athlete Norman Kennedy reached the end zone twice in the first half on touchdown runs of 15 and 14 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Chris Ross also had a solid debut in his starting role as he tossed two touchdown passes, an 11 yard strike to JR Perry on 4th and 10 and a 27 yard pass to Ryan Conley.
During the second half, both teams played a good mix of their varsity and junior varsity units as the coaching staffs wanted to see all of their players in game action.
Third year Tug Valley head coach Hady Ford and his club will be back in action this Friday night as they start the season with a road trip at Class AA Shady Spring for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Coach Moore and the Miners will have to wait another week to start the regular season as their bye week in 2021 falls during the very first week of the season.
Mingo Central will open their season on Sept. 3 with a road game at Wyoming East.