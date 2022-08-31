CLEAR FORK — The Mingo Central Miners and head coach Chase Moore had to sit back and lick their chops this past Friday night as the rest of the Mountain State kicked off the 2022 season.
For the second season in a row, the Miners had their bye week during week one of the season. They will open their new season Friday night at Westside.
Led by first year head coach Justin Cogar, the Renegades are coming off a big win against rival Wyoming East in week one with a final of 28-20.
In sophomore quarterback Kaiden Vance’s first game under center, he was the difference maker on both sides of the ball.
Vance ran for two scores, threw for one more, and intercepted two Wyoming East passes to help Westside retain the Golden Shovel.
Hunter Cline had a 51-yard touchdown run for the Renegades, and Ashton Reed caught a 55-yard touchdown from Vance that put Westside on top for good.
The Renegade defense did not allow a point in the second half against Wyoming East.
Mingo Central is 3-2 all-time against Westside, but the Renegades won the last meeting between the two schools 45-6 in 2015.
In that game then MCHS head coach Yogi Kinder elected to rest several of the Miners starters in the final game of the regular season going into the playoffs, which led to the lopsided defeat and helped Westside clinch a berth in the AA playoff field. Mingo Central advanced all the way to the Class AA semifinals that season, losing to eventual runner-up Tolsia.
Second year head coach Chase Moore still has not publicly announced who will be the Miners starting quarterback this season as junior Chris Ross and sophomore Caden Porter have been battling for the position in the preseason.
Both Ross and Porter have experience as a starter for the Miners.
In the Miners two scrimmage games against River View and Wayne, Ross and Porter traded possessions with the first team offense with Ross getting the start in both games.
In the backfield for Mingo Central, Kaeden Bolding, Dylan Vance and Jake Cline will see touches while several Miners will see time at receiver including J.R. Perry, Malaki Sheppard, Deucey Prater, Chubby Runyon and Ryan Conley, among others.
Up front starting at center will be Chaz Waine while Rilee Hatfield and Ashton Ooten are also back as returning starters. Braden Grace and Matt Turner have earned the other two starting tackle spots for MCHS.
Several of those players will also see time on defense along with defensive end Alex Muncy and defensive backs Jackson Pack and Nathan Hynd.
The Miners are hoping to rebound this season after finishing with a 3-7 record in 2021. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Burial Ground.
