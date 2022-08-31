Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mingo Riverview Scrimmage 2022-30.JPG
Mingo Central head coach Chase Moore talks with his team during a preseason scrimmage against Riverview.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

CLEAR FORK — The Mingo Central Miners and head coach Chase Moore had to sit back and lick their chops this past Friday night as the rest of the Mountain State kicked off the 2022 season.

For the second season in a row, the Miners had their bye week during week one of the season. They will open their new season Friday night at Westside.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

