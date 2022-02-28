NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners secured the seasons weep over their Class A foe the Tolsia Rebels on Wednesday night as they came away with the 84-33 win in the regular season finale atop Miner Mountain.
Stan Elkins club jumped ahead 14-6 after the first eight minutes of play and then put the game out of reach for good in the second frame as they outpaced Tolsia 27-9 to take a 41-15 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break the Miners kept their foot on the gas as they poured in 30 points in the third quarter and pushed their lead to 71-26 going into the fourth.
Senior Jarius Jackson led Mingo Central on the night as he scored a season high 33 points, grabbed six rebounds, and picked up five steals.
In total, 11 Miners landed in the scoring column on the night as they had a balanced offensive attack. Jake Cline also reached double-digits for Mingo with 12 points while Preston Smith was right behind him with 11.
Matt Hatfield added six points and four assists and he was followed by Ethan Thomason with five and Josiah Hatcher and Justin May who chipped in four points apiece.
Khoner Bradford sank a three-pointer while Caden Porter, Austin Bishop, and Brayden Wallace each tallied two points to round out the scoring for MCHS.
LINCOLN COUNTY 58 MINGO CENTRAL 55 (Friday, Feb. 25)
The Panthers (6-16) held the lead for the entire game as they jumped ahead to a 15-11 lead after the first quarter of play and led 29-19 at halftime.
It was much of the same in the third quarter as Lincoln County managed to push their lead to 43-30 heading into the fourth.
Mingo Central tried to fight their way back in the final stanza as they caught fire from deep drilling five three-pointers, three from Ethan Thomason, and scored 25 points but it was not enough as the Panthers held on for the three-point win.
Sophomore Cam Blevins led the way for Lincoln County with a game high 18 points while senior Jackson Sanders followed him with 15. They each connected on a trio of three-pointers.
Senior Brady Slone also reached double-figures for the Panthers with 11 points while Sawyer Tomblin chipped in six.
Thomason paced Mingo Central with 11 points while Jarius Jackson and Justin May also reached double-figures with 10 apiece. Jake Cline was next with eight points, freshman Matt Hatfield totaled seven, and Preston Smith tossed in six.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 11 8 11 25 — 55
LCHS: 15 14 14 13 — 58
Scoring
MC: Thomason 11, Jackson 10, May 10, Cline 8, Hatfield 7, Smith 6, Porter 3.
LC: Blevins 18, Sanders 15, Slone 11, Tomblin 6, A. Adkins 3, Miller 2, Chojnacki 1.