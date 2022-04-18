VAN — Mingo Central earned a road win on Saturday as they split a doubleheader with Boone County foe Van.
MINGO CENTRAL 14 VAN 7
The Miners overcame an early 4-1 deficit in game one of the twin-bill as they scored 13 runs over the final five innings to come away with the 14-7 win.
Senior hurler Tyler Ooten started the game and picked up another win on the mound as he went 6.2 innings and allowed seven runs (four earned) on 12 hits while striking out eight batters and only walking one.
He was pulled due to his pitch count with two outs in the seventh inning and Aiden Dove got the final out of the game to secure the win.
Dove and Tyler Mitchem led the way at the plate with three hits including a double and three runs scored. Caleb Rogers had a double, a single and two RBIs while Dylan Vance and Ooten each had RBI doubles.
Aaron Blankenship and Ryan Conley rounded out the Miner attack with singles.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 1 0 5 3 1 1 3 — 14 12 4
VHS: 0 4 0 1 1 1 0 — 7 12 1
VAN 11 MINGO CENTRAL 1
The Bulldogs bounced back in game two as they scored early and often and cruised to a 10-run mercy rule win in five innings.
The Miners had four hits in game two as Tyler Ooten had a double and Aaron Blankenship, Noah Blankenship, and Josiah Hatcher each had singles.
Aidan Dove took the loss for the Miners.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 5
VHS: 4 2 5 0 0 — 11 10 2
PIKEVIEW 9 MINGO CENTRAL 4 (Thursday, April 14)
Mingo Central outhit Pikeview 6 to 3 on Thursday night but the Miners could not overcome four errors as the Panthers came away with the 9-4 win.
Jacob Staton’s club took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning but Pikeview answered with five runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to take control of the game.
Chris Ross had a RBI triple for Mingo at the plate while Aaron Blankenship and KJ Smith each had run scoring singles. Dylan Vance, Aiden Dove, and Tyler Mitchel each singled to round out the offense for MC.
Chriss Ross started the game and took the loss for MC as he went four innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on two hits with four Ks and three walks.
Mingo Central’s season record now moves to 4-11 on the year. They are scheduled to play at Scott on Tuesday before hosting East Ridge on Thursday in what they hope will be the first game at the new on campus baseball field at Miner Mountain.
The Miners will close out the week with a second road game at a sectional rival as they are scheduled to play at Chapmanville.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 — 4 6 4
PHS: 0 0 0 5 4 0 x — 9 3 1