NEWTOWN —The Mingo Central boys’ soccer team was finally able to play some games over the past week, as they split a pair of games against Logan and Oak Hill.
The Miners hosted the Logan Wildcats at “Buck” Harless Stadium for what was senior night as MCHS trounced the sectional foe 8-nil.
Sophomore Kelan Wallace had the best game of his young career for the Miners as he netted four goals in the contest.
Senior Tucker Wellman also had a big game as he found the back of the net for a trio of goals. That made two consecutive games that Wallace and Wellman were credited with a hat trick.
Peyton Sansom scored a single goal to round out the scoring for MCHS. Wellman was also credited with four assists to go along with his four goals while Sansom also notched an assist.
The Miners also picked up a big win against the Poca Dots in a 3-2 thriller.
The Dots led most of the first half until Tucker Wellman connected on a penalty kick to tie the match at one. Kelan Wallace then gave the Miners their first lead at 2-1 after a nice cross from Wellman.
After the Dots scored to knot the match back up at two apiece, MCHS midfielder Diego Lopez scored his first goal to give the Miners the 3-2 advantage with 3:25 to play and they would hold on for the win.
Goalie Justin May recorded nine saves in the match.
In the contest against Class AA foe Oak Hill, the Miners did not fare as well as the Red Devils made the trip to Miner Mountain and came away with the 6-1 win.
Wallace scored the lone goal in the contest for MCHS while goalie Justin May recorded 13 saves.
The Miners will not be permitted to play any games or practice this week, as they will be limited to conditioning only due to Mingo County being an orange county in the WV DED map released on Saturday.
The Miners currently have a 3-1 record.