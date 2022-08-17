NEWTOWN — Both of the Mingo Central soccer teams have been hard at work in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season.
Boys head coach Richard Powers has a 20-man roster this season and is excited for his team to try to make another run at a sectional title.
Girls head coach Jeremy Davis doesn’t have as large of a roster with 13 girls playing this season, but his expectations are just as high as he said he thinks the Lady Miners can finish atop their section.
Here are the complete 2022 schedules and rosters for both the boys and girls Mingo Central soccer teams:
MINGO CENTRAL GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 6 p.m. H — Sherman
Aug. 27 11 a.m. H — Riverside
Aug. 29 6 p.m. H — Shady Spring
Sept. 3 12 p.m. H — Ravenswood
Sept. 10 11 a.m. A — Riverside
Sept. 13 6 p.m. A — Lincoln County High School
Sept. 17 2 p.m. H — Pikeview
Sept. 19 6 p.m. A — Logan
Sept. 20 6 p.m. A — Sherman
Sept. 26 6 p.m. H — Pikeville, Ky., High School
Sept. 29 6 p.m. H — Logan
Oct. 1 2 p.m. H — Bluefield
Oct. 6 6 p.m. A — Shady Spring
Oct. 8 11 a.m. A — Bluefield
Oct. 13 7:30PM H — Lincoln County High School
Oct. 15 12 p.m. A — Ravenswood
MINGO CENTRAL GIRLS SOCCER ROSTER
13 M/D Alexandria Hager 12
MINGO CENTRAL BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 1 p.m. A — Pikeview
Aug. 27 1 p.m. H — Riverside
Aug. 29 6 p.m. A — Grace Christian, Va., High School
Sept. 10 1 p.m. A — Riverside
Sept. 13 6:30 p.m. A — Poca
Sept. 17 4 p.m. H — Pikeview
Sept. 22 6 p.m. H — Scott
Sept. 27 8 p.m. A — Lincoln County High School
Oct. 01 11 a.m. H — Bluefield
Oct. 06 6 p.m. H — Chapmanville Regional High School
Oct. 8 11 a.m. A — Bluefield
Oct. 10 6 p.m. A — St. Joes @ YMCA Kennedy Center
Oct. 11 7 p.m. A — Chapmanville Regional High School
Oct. 13 6 p.m. H — Lincoln County High School
MINGO CENTRAL BOYS SOCCER ROSTER
2 D/M Christopher Grimmett 12 67
9 M/D Jacob Blankenship 10
13 M/D Christian Joplin 11
15 M Diego Lopez-Perez 12
22 D/M Zachary Krise 12 73
26 M/D Rafael Lopez-Perez 10
