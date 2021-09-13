NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners have gotten off to a great start on the soccer pitch to begin the 2021 season as they picked up two more wins this past week to start the regular season with a 3-0 mark.
On Tuesday, Oct. y head coach Richard Powers club picked up their first mercy rule win of the season and in shutout fashion as they rolled past Chapmanville by a score of 10-nil.
In the win over the Tigers junior Peyton Sansom recorded the “haul” as he found the back of the net four times to lead the way for MCHS.
Fellow junior Kelan Wallace was next as he recorded a hat-trick netting three goals and also was credited with three assists.
Freshman Kendan Trent tacked on two goals while fellow freshman Jacob Blankenship scored the final goal for the Miners.
Senior goalie Justin May recorded the clean sheet in the victory and was credited with three saves.
Later in the week on Saturday, Sept. 11 Mingo secured their second straight shutout win as they welcomed Midland trail to Miner Mountain and sent them packing with a 7-nil defeat.
Backup goalie Zack Krise filled in admirable for starter Justin May and recorded the clean sheet for MCHS and finished with nine saves.
Wallace recorded his second straight hat-trick as he netted three goals in the win. He also was credited with two assists.
Sansom finished the contest scoring another two goals while Blake Stacy and Kendan Trent each netted a goal apiece to round out the scoring for MCHS.
The Miners look to remain perfect as they hit the road on Tuesday night to play at Lincoln County, but scores and stats from that match were not available by press time.
MCHS returns home on Thursday night and plays host to Huntington St. Joe in a 6:00 p.m. start at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.