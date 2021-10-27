Both the boys and girls soccer teams at Mingo Central saw their postseasons come to an end this past week as they suffered defeats in Class AA/A Sectional play.
The Miners led by head coach Richard Powers went on the road and played at Shady Spring High School and lost by a final score of 3-0.
MCHS struggled all match long to get anything going offensively as the Tigers shut out the Miners for only the third time this season.
Senior goalie Justin May, who made a case for the All-State squad with his play in 2021, played the final game of his career for the blue-and-white and he was credited with 13 saves.
MCHS closed out the 2021 season with a final record of 6-8.
The Lady Miners led by second year head coach Jeremy Davis took his team to play at Bluefield in their sectional contest and they fell to the Lady Beavers by a final of 4-1.
Junior Kyra Callaway scored the long goal for the Lady Miners as she found the back of the net in the first half and MCHS trailed 2-1 at the break. Bluefield pulled away in the second half however as they scored two unanswered goals.
Sophomore goalie Autumn White was credited with 12 saves.
The Lady Miners saw their season come to a close with a record of 6-9-1.