NEWTOWN —The Mingo Central Miners made it three wins in a row on Friday night at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium as they pulled away after a slow first quarter and knocked off Cardinal Conference foe Herbert Hoover 47-6.
The Huskies (3-5) struck first blood as they received the ball first, came out on their opening drive, and mounted a 17 play, 10-plus minute drive to eat up the majority of the first quarter clock.
Coach Tim Meyer’s squad finally hit pay dirt when running back Ben Kee powered his way into the end zone, and Levi Paxton’s PAT kick was blocked giving the Huskies the early 6-0 lead.
The Miners (6-2) wasted no time finding the end zone on their first possession when quarterback Daylin “Day Day” Goad found star receiver Drew Hatfield from 39 yards out. The Miners only needed four plays and used just over a minute of the clock, as Goad’s PAT was good and the Miners took the lead at 7-6 with 34 seconds left in the first.
Coach Josh Sammons club forced a punt on the next Hoover possession and they mounted a long drive of their own this time around as they went 75 yards in 12 plays capped off by a three yard TD run from Goad. Goad’s PAT was no good but the Miners took the 13-6 lead with 4:08 left in the half.
On the next Hoover possession, the Huskies were facing a 4th and short at their own 41 yard line and coach Meyer elected to go for it. Senior linebacker Ryan DeBoard made them second guess that decision as he blew the play up in the backfield and gave Central possession on a short field.
Goad would add his second touchdown run from three yards out just a few plays later and then split the uprights with his PAT giving the Miners the 20-6 lead heading into the halftime locker room.
The second half would be all Mingo Central as they received another touchdown run from Goad, this time from 41 yards out, on their first possession of the half to take a 26-6 lead.
After a four yard TD run by Tanner Cisco on the next Central possession extended the lead to 32-6, Hatfield found the end zone once again but this time on special teams.
The senior speedster fielded a punt at the 30 yard line and raced untouched to the end zone for the 70 yard score. Goad’s PAT was successful and Central’s lead was extended to 39-6 with 1:43 to go.
The Miners would find the end zone one last time late in the 4th quarter when Goad ran it in from four yards out with just 1:34 left on the clock. Goad then connected with Hatfield on the two-point try to reach the final score of 47-6.
Goad led the Miners o the night with 309 total yards of offense and five total TD. He finished 13-20 passing for 167 yards and a score while adding 142 yards rushing on 10 carries and four more scores.
The junior is now 135-207 passing on the season for 2,028 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with a team leading 699 yards rushing and 16 rushing TD.
Hatfield was once again Goad’s top target as he caught 11 of his 13 completions for 144 yards and TD. The leader for the Moss Award also had a 70 yard punt return in the second half.
Hatfield has now caught 91 passes on the season for 1,375 yards and 17 touchdowns, moving him to the brink of breaking all three major receiving records in his next two games.
He is now only eight catches and 68 yards away from tying Nitro’s Chris Fulmer for most receptions and most yardage in a 10-game regular season. He is also seven TDs behind Christian Johnson for the most receiving scores in a 10-game regular season with 24.
Hatfield also stands 21 catches, 437 yards and 13 TDs away from the career receiving records, having hauled in 308 passes for 4,631 yards and 61 touchdowns in his Miner career.
The Miners outgained Herbert Hoover on the day with 426 yards compared to only 224 for Hoover. The Miners amassed 259 yards on the ground as Cisco also topped the 100-yard plateau in the game running 12 times for 118 yards and a score.
Kee was the leading rusher for the Huskies running 14 times for 69 yards and a score while QB Nick Grayam ran eight times for 50 yards and completed 5-8 passing for 49 more yards.
Defensively the Miners were led by juniors Josh Lester and Isa Scales with six tackles each while Preston Dingess and DeBoard each added four.
The win for Mingo Central improved them to 6-2 on the season and 9-0 all-time against Herbert Hoover, as they have now beaten them in every season since the school opened in 2011.
The Miners have two games left in the regular season and need to win them both to guarantee them a spot in the WVSSAC Class AA Playoffs.
Central is back in action this Friday night against 5-3 Chapmanville in a 7:30 p.m. kick at Tiger Stadium. The Miners are 6-0 against the Tigers all-time, wining each contest by an average of 48 to 13.
Score by quarters
HHS (3-5): 6 0 0 0 — 6
MCHS (6-2): 7 13 19 8 — 47
First quarter
HHS: 2-yard run Kee (Paxton PAT blocked) 1:58
MCHS: 39-yard pass Goad to Hatfield (Goad PAT good) 0:34
Second quarter
MCHS: 3-yard run Goad (Goad PAT no good) 4:08
MCHS: 3-yard run Goad (Goad PAT good) 0:50
Third quarter
MCHS: 41-yard run Goad (Goad PAT no good) 9:55
MCHS: 4-yard run Cisco (Goad PAT no good) 3:41
MCHS: 70-yard punt return Hatfield (Goad PAT good) 1:43
Fourth quarter
MCHS: 4-yard run Goad (Goad pass to Hatfield) 1:34
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.