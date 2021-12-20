NEWTOWN — Fourth year head coach Stan Elkins’ Mingo Central Miners picked up a key sectional win on Saturday evening with a 67-50 win at home over Liberty Raleigh.
The Miners (2-1) came out stingy on the defensive end as they held the Raiders to only eight points in the opening period and held a 14-8 lead after one quarter of play.
Both teams heated up offensively in the second stanza as the Miners outscored Liberty 21-19 to take a 35-27 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break the Miners had the same energy on the defensive end that they had to start the game as they held the Raiders to only five points in the third quarter as MCHS built their lead to 48-32 going into the fourth where they would cruise to the 17 point win.
The Miners were led in scoring by senior guard Preston Smith who scored a game high 21 points on 9-13 shooting from the floor.
Fellow senior Jarius Jackson was right on his heels finishing with 17 points while freshman Matt Hatfield and Jake Cline each scored eight.
Kyle Campbell added five points while Ethan Thomason and Justin May each scored four to round out the scoring for the Miners. May led the team in rebounds in the win finishing with 11 while also leading the team with three steals.
Mingo Central improved to 2-1 with the win and they were scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at home against the defending Class A State Champion and current No. 1 ranked Man Hillbillies.
Score by Quarters
LRHS (1-3): 8 19 5 18 — 50
MCHS (2-1): 14 21 13 19 — 67
WYOMING EAST 63 MINGO CENTRAL 52 (Tuesday, Dec. 14)
Mingo Central suffered their first loss of the 2021-2022 season on Tuesday of this past week as Wyoming East pulled away late to come away with the 63-52 road win.
The Miners trailed by seven at the half as the Warriors had built a 34-27 lead, but coach Elkins’ club rallied in the third quarter and cut the Wyoming East lead to two at 48-46 going into the fourth quarter.
MCHS went cold offensively in the final stanza however as they only scored six points allowing the Warriors to pull away for the 11 point win.
Smith once again led the way in scoring for MCHS with an efficient 17 points on 6-9 shooting while May also joined him in double-figures with 11 points, including three 3s.
Jackson was next on the scoresheet with eight points, Cline tallied seven, and Campbell tossed in six. Hatfield scored two points to go with a team best five assists while Thomason scored a free-throw to round out the scoring for the Miners.
Garrett Mitchell scored 25 points for Wyoming East to lead all scorers on the night.
Score by Quarters
WEHS (1-1): 14 20 14 15 — 63
MCHS (1-1): 15 12 19 6 — 52