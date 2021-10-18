NEWTOWN — Mingo Central picked up their second straight victory on Friday night as they traveled to Raleigh County to play Shady Spring and came away with a convincing 45-12 win.
The Tigers entered the matchup with a 4-2 record and firmly in the Class AA playoff hunt at No. 17 but the Miners, who entered with just a 2-4 record, moved the ball at will on the new turf at Thomas Field.
First year Mingo Central head coach Chase Moore was pleased with his team’s performance calling it their most complete of the season.
“We felt as a coaching staff that the team we envisioned back in August showed up for us tonight,” Moore said. “Offensively we took care of the ball tonight and we finished drives. Defensively we’ve been very consistent all year, very physical and very fast on that side of the ball. We feel like that’s our recipe, that’s going to be our identity going forward as we try to add up some more wins.”
The Miners were led by senior athlete Norman Kennedy as he turned in another monster game in 2021 finishing with 288 total yards of offense and four touchdowns.
With the Miners leading 19-6 late in the first half, Kennedy scored his second touchdown of the game as he took a short pass from Caden Porter 56 yards to the house to give MCHS the 25-6 lead going into halftime.
Coming out of the break the Miners got the ball first and it was like deja-vu as Kennedy broke free on the first play of the third quarter and raced 52 yards to the house to push the Miners lead to 31-6 with 11:36 in the third.
Kennedy finished the game with 194 yards rushing on 20 carries while catching three balls for 94 yards.
Porter had his best game in his third career start under center as he finished 12-20 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Porter also ran for 47 yards and added another score on the ground.
Preston Smith and J.R. Perry each caught touchdowns for the Miners as Smith caught five passes for 83 yards while Perry made two grabs for 16 yards. Ryan Conley also caught two passes for 17 yards.
The win for Mingo Central improves them to 2-0 all-time against Shady Spring and 3-4 overall in the 2021 season.
The Miners will have their toughest test to date on Friday night as they return home to play the consensus No. 1 ranked Class AA team and undefeated Herbert Hoover.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Miner Mountain.
Score by Quarters
MCHS (3-4): 7 18 13 7 — 45
SSHS (4-3): 0 6 6 0 — 12
Scoring Summary
First quarter
MC: Caden Porter 1 run (Zachary Krise kick) 2:46
Second quarter
MC: Norman Kennedy 6 run (kick no good) 11:54
SS: Ian Whited 13 pass from Cameron Manns (kick no good) 6:02
MC: Preston Smith 15 pass from Porter (kick blocked) 5:33
MC: Kennedy 56 pass from Porter (rush failed) 1:55
Third quarter
MC: Kennedy 52 run (pass failed) 11:36
SS: Bryson Pinardo 4 run (rush failed) 7:00
MC: J.R. Perry 8 pass from Porter (Krise kick) 1:00
Fourth quarter
MC: Kennedy 9 run (Krise kick) 2:27