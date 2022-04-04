WILLIAMSON — The Mingo Central baseball squad picked up their first wins of the Jacob Staton era this past week.
The Miners began the week with a 11-1 win over Tolsia on Monday night and closed it out with two wins in a tournament at Riverview as they came from behind to beat Westside 5-4 on Friday night and blasted the host Raiders on Saturday by a final of 26-5.
In the win over Tolsia on Monday senior hurler Tyler Ooten pitched a complete game gem to pick up the win for head coach Jacob Staton’s Miners as he struck out 12 batters in six innings and allowed just three hits while walking just a single batter.
In the bottom of the 6th inning the Miners (1-3) blew what had been a 3-1 game wide open as they plated eight runs in the inning and came away with the 10 run win.
The Rebels (0-6) had to pull starting pitcher Brady Kirk going into the 6th inning and Mingo Central batters feasted off the three bullpen pitchers for Tolsia as they connected on five base hits, drew three walks, and was hit by a pitch in the inning alone.
Winning pitcher Tyler Ooten smacked a RBI double in the inning while Aiden Dove, Aaron Blankenship, Caleb Rogers, and Noah Blankenship had RBI singles, and Tyler Mitchem had a sacrifice fly.
Tolsia got on the scoreboard first in the contest as freshman Luke Williamson reached base on an error and later came around to score after Julian Vance singled and the ball bounced away from the Miner centerfielder.
Mingo answered in the ensuing half inning as Dove reached base on an error and scored on a RBI single from Ooten.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the 5th inning as Ooten and Kirk were keeping both offenses off balance.
The Miners took their first lead of the game in that half inning as Ooten lined a single to center to score Dove and Aaron Blankenship followed him with a long triple to deep right that plated Ooten and made the score 3-1.
Mingo Central plated 10 hits in the win led by Ooten’s 3-4 performance with three RBIs. Aaron Blankenship finished 2-3 with a walk and two RBIs while Rogers finished 2-4 with a double.
Dove and Noah Blankenship added a single and a pair of RBIs while Dove led the way with three runs scored. Mitchem had the final Miners hit and also knocked in a run with the sac fly.
Vance had all three base hits for Tolsia, all singles, but was stranded on the base paths each time.
Kirk took the loss on the hill for the Rebels as he went five innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on just five hits while striking out seven and walking four.
Score by Innings
THS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 1
MCHS: 1 0 0 0 2 8 — 11 10 2
MINGO CENTRAL 5 WESTSIDE 4 (Friday, April 1)
The Miners came from behind to pick up their second win of the season on Friday night as they topped the Renegades in thrilling walk-off fashion.
Mingo Central trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before they Aiden Dove drove in a run with a single to right to trim the score to 3-2.
Westside got the run right back in the top half of the sixth to push their lead back to two at 4-2 but Mingo went right back to work in the bottom half and tied the game up on a RBI single off the bat of Chris Ross.
After winning pitcher Tyler Ooten shut down Westside in the top of seventh, the Miners got back-to-back singles from Dove and Tyler Mitchem to start off the bottom half.
Westside elected to walk Ooten to load the bases and set up the force out at home but freshman designated hitter Aaron Blankenship made them pay as he lined a RBI single into center to end the game.
Ooten pitched another gem on the hill for Mingo as he went all seven innings and struck out 13 batters while giving up four runs, two earned, on five hits with five walks.
Dove led the way at the plate for Mingo with three hits, a RBI, and two runs scored while Mitchem and Dylan Vance each added a pair of singles.
Noah Blankenship added a pinch hit single to round out the offense for the Miners.
Score by Innings
WHS: 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 — 4 5 4
MCHS: 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 — 5 10 2
MINGO CENTRAL 26 RIVERVIEW 5 (Saturday, April 2)
The Miner bats came to life in a big way in the championship game on Saturday afternoon as they blew out the host Raiders with a 21 run mercy rule win.
Mingo Central jumped ahead to a 9-0 lead after two innings before Riverview answered with a five spot in the third to cut the lead to 9-5.
The Miners answered with three more runs in the fourth and then erupted for 14 runs in the fifth inning alone.
Mingo Central pounded out 18 hits as a team in the win including seven of the extra base variety.
Tyler Ooten led the way with a perfect 3-3 showing with a pair of doubles and two walks. Ooten knocked in five runs and also scored five times in the win.
Aaron Blankenship also added three hits and knocked in four runs of his own while Dylan Vance recorded three hits including a double and drove in three runs while scoring four of own.
Tyler Mitchem doubled and tripled home a pair of runs while crossing the plate four times of hos own and Caleb Rogers singled twice and also scored four times.
Aiden Dove also added two hits while KJ Smith singled home a pair of runs. Aiden Mitchem came off the bench and had a RBI double while Blake Stacy had a RBI pinch hit single.
Tyler Coleman drove in a run on a walk and later came around to score to round out the offense for Mingo Central.
Chris Ross started the game on the mound for Mingo and came away with the win as he went all five innings allowing five runs, one earned, on five hits to go along with five Ks and one walk.
After the wins Mingo Central sees their season record improve to 3-5. They were set to be back in action on Monday as they are scheduled to host Man before welcoming Pike Central to town on Tuesday.
The Miners remain home to host Phelps on Friday night before heading to Westside for a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 5 4 0 3 14 — 26 18 2
RHS: 0 0 5 0 0 — 5 5 6