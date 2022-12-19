Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up a pair of impressive wins this past week to remain unbeaten on the 2022-2023 season as they improved to 6-0.

The No. 6 ranked Lady Miners began the week on Tuesday, Dec. 13 with a win in arguably their biggest game on the regular season slate as they topped sectional foe Chapmanville on the road by a final of 55-49.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

