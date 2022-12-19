NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners picked up a pair of impressive wins this past week to remain unbeaten on the 2022-2023 season as they improved to 6-0.
The No. 6 ranked Lady Miners began the week on Tuesday, Dec. 13 with a win in arguably their biggest game on the regular season slate as they topped sectional foe Chapmanville on the road by a final of 55-49.
The Lady Miners were in control all game long against the No. 7 rated Lady Tigers as they jumped out to a double-digit lead after the first quarter leading 20-9.
Mingo Central built their lead to as much as 14 points but Chapmanville began to cut into the lead before the end of the first half as the Miners took a 26-21 lead into the fourth.
Coming out of the locker rooms the Lady Miners began to add to their lead once again as they outpaced the Tigers 17-13 to take a nine-point lead into the fourth.
The lady Tigers attempted to claw their way back in the fourth quarter, but it was all for naught as the Lady Miners made the plays late to hold on for the key win.
“Everybody has really stepped up in their own way, It’s made me proud of the kids and I think they are really starting to buy in and believe that we can do something special,” Mingo Central coach Davis Smith said. “I mean Chapmanville is a great team. That was a good win for us to be able to go there and play well and come out with the win. It was a very good win for us.”
All-State guard Addie Smith had a huge game in the win despite seeing constant pressure all night long as she poured in a team high 26 points, including six three-pointers, while also dishing out six assists.
Sophomore Dalaney Grimmett stepped up and had a career game in the win as she scored 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Senior Alyssa Davis was next with eight points and four assists while Bella Hall added four points off the bench.
The win was especially impressive for Mingo Central considering that the second leading scorer on the team Madisyn Curry, who was averaging a double-double coming in, was limited to zero points and three rebounds.
The Lady Miners continued their strong play when they returned home on Friday, Dec. 16 and earned a blowout win over AAA Westside 63-40.
MCHS used a strong second quarter to blow the game open and take a 30-15 halftime lead. Mingo extended the lead in the third as they were ahead 47-26 going into the fourth where they then cruised to the 23-point win.
The Lady Miners had a balanced offensive attack as they had five players score six or more points, with Smith once again led the way by scoring a game high 25 points with four assists.
Grimmett had another strong game as she followed her with 13 points and seven rebounds while Davis joined them in double-figures with 10 points, nine boards, and four steals.
Senior Madisyn Curry was next with seven points, four assists, and three steals despite battling an illness while fellow senior Megan Adkins added six points and five assists. Bella Hall’s two points rounded out the scoring for Mingo.
“Everybody is playing box and one against us and sometimes putting two on Addie (Smith),” coach Davis Smith said. “So it’s really important to have some other people step up and make some shots. We’ve had people step up and do that of late.”
The fourth-year head coach said after the win against Westside on Friday that she is pleased with their hot start to the season, but they had to keep improving as they have some more challenges coming up on the schedule.
“I definitely thought it was possible for sure,” coach Kim Davis Smith said when asked if she thought they would start 6-0. “I knew it was going to be a challenge, our December schedule is tough. We play East Ridge next week and then go to Wyoming East, they are No. 1 in the state. Going there is always a challenge but we’re up for it. We’re preparing our kids and as long as we can stay healthy, I think we’ll be okay.”
The Lady Miners are set to host East Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and will then make the trek to Wyoming East on Dec. 22 in what will be their final game of 2022.