NAUGATUCK — Head coach Jacob Staton’s Mingo Central Miners saved their best offensive showing for their final regular season game as they slugged their way past county rival Tug Valley 17-12 at Panther Mart Park.
The Miners (8-16) smacked 19 base hits in the win, including five of the extra-base variety, and drove in 14 runs.
The Miners quickly jumped ahead 2-0 after the top of the first frame but then fell behind just as fast as Tug plated three in the bottom half to go on top 3-2.
Mingo answered with two more runs in the top of the second to go back on top 4-3 but the Panthers answered that with two runs in the second and three more in the third to take a 8-4 lead.
Tug would not hold the lead for long however as Mingo erupted for eight runs in the fourth inning to go back on top for good at 12-8.
The Panthers answered with two in the bottom half to cut the Miner lead to 12-10 but MCHS responded with a single run in the fifth and a four spot in the sixth to push their lead to 17-10.
Tug attempted to rally and plated two runs in the home half of the seventh but it was all for naught as KJ Smith closed the game out and secured the win for Mingo.
Smith pitched well in relief for MCHS as he went the final four innings on the hill and allowed four runs, one earned, on five hits with six Ks and one walk. Chris Ross started the game and was tagged for eight runs on seven hits with five Ks and five walks in three innings pitched.
Sophomore Conner Lackey started the game and took the loss for Tug Valley as he allowed 10 runs, six earned, on 11 hits with seven Ks and a walk in 3.1 innings pitched. Austin Smith and Nick Alley each pitched in relief for Tug.
Outfielder Dylan Vance led the way for Miners at the plate as he finished a perfect 5-5 with double, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Aaron Blankenship also knocked in three runs and scored three of his own as he laced two doubles and a single in the win.
Tyler Ooten also had three hits for Mingo including a double and knocked in a pair while Aiden Dove had three singles and a RBI from his leadoff spot in the lineup and scored a game high five runs.
Tyler Mitchem had two hits including a triple, knocked in two, and scored a pair while Noah Blankenship , Ross, and Smith each had singles.
Tug Valley was led at the dish by Tanner Kirk who had three hits and a walk and scored four runs. Alex Vance, Ashton Smith, and Lackey each had two hits and a RBI while Elijah Fluty had a two-run double. One of Vance’s Knocks was also a double.
Nick Alley and Corey Wilson had the other base hits for Tug.
The win for Mingo Central improves them to 8-16 on the season and spits the season series with their in-county rival Tug Valley who fell to 12-16.
Both teams now turn their sites on the postseason which is scheduled to get under way this week.
In the five team Class AA Region IV Section II field, Mingo Central received the No. 5 seed and is set to play No. 4 seed Wayne on Monday at 6 p.m. With a win the Miners will play at No. 1 seed Logan on Tuesday or a loss to the Pioneers would send Mingo Central to an elimination game with No. 2 Chapmanville and No. 3 Scott on Wednesday.
In the six team Class A Region IV Section I field, Tug Valley landed in as the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Van at home on Monday.
A win versus the Bulldogs would match Tug up against No. 1 seed Man on Tuesday while a loss to Van would match Tug up against the loser of No. 3 seed Buffalo and No. 6 Tolsia on Wednesday night.
Sherman was voted as the No. 2 seed in the section.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 2 2 0 8 1 4 0 — 17 19 7
TVHS: 3 2 3 2 0 0 2 — 12 12 9
MINGO CENTRAL 14 WESTSIDE 4 (Wednesday, May 4)
Senior ace Tyler Ooten brought his A-game in the Miners final home game of 2022 against Westside as he pitched a complete game in a 14-4 win.
Ooten fired all five innings on the mound and allowed just four runs on six hits while striking out seven Renegade batters and walking three. He also had a big day at the plate as he helped his own cause with two singles and a team best three RBIs.
Dylan Vance led the way in hits for Mingo with three on the day while also turning in two RBIs and scoring two runs of his own. KJ Smith had two hits and a run while Chris Ross, Noah Blankenship, and Aiden Dove each added RBI singles.
Score by Innings
WHS: 2 0 2 0 0 — 4 6 6
MCHS: 3 5 0 3 3 — 14 10 2