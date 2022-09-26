NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central volleyball squad picked up a win over in-county rival Tug Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 21, by a final of 3 sets to 1.
The Lady Miners took the first two sets by scores of 25-20 before Tug Valley avoided the sweep by winning the third set 25-18.
Mingo Central put the match away for good in the fourth set as they won 10 straight points during the set and took it 25-15.
Junior Kiara Workman led the way for Mingo in kills with six in the win while while senior captain Gracie Martin and junior Annie White each had five kills. Mackendrick Hammond was next as she chipped in four kills, and Paige Cline had three.
Martin paced the Lady Miners in service aces with four while White and Cydney Maynard each had three. Senior Kami Dempsey and Workman chipped in two aces while Hammond was also credited with an ace.
Dempsey, Hammond, and White each had two digs on the defensive side while Hammond, Workman and Martin each had a block.
No stats were reported from the match for Tug Valley.
The win for Mingo Central improved their record to 4-8 on the season. Kristy Noe’s squad is scheduled to be back in action Thursday, Sept. 29, in a tri-match against Scott and Man.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.