Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central volleyball squad picked up a win over in-county rival Tug Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 21, by a final of 3 sets to 1.

The Lady Miners took the first two sets by scores of 25-20 before Tug Valley avoided the sweep by winning the third set 25-18.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you