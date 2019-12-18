The Mingo Central Miners had the most players of any team in the Cardinal Conference named to the All-Conference team that was released last week by the league.
The Miners saw nine players be named First Team All-Conference, five more land on the Second Team, and then two be named Honorable Mention as a total of 16 players were recognized.
First team selections for Mingo Central were Drew Hatfield, Daylin Goad, Jacob lester, Isa Scales, Preston Dingess, Branson Nagy, Jacoby Thornsbury, Devin Hatfield and Tanner Cisco.
Landing on the Second Team from coach Josh Sammons’ club was Ryan DeBoard, Josh Lester, Chase Smith, Norman Kennedy and Levi Davis, while Scott Collins and Eli Jones were named Honorable Mention.
The Miners went 9-3 this season, including 8-1 in conference play, and advanced to the Class AA State Quarterfinals where they fell to eventual champion Bridgeport.
This could potentially have been the final season for Miners as a member of the Cardinal Conference as they were voted out of the league 7-2 at a scheduling meeting in November.
However, the administration at MCHS is “appealing” the league’s decision and awaiting to hear if they will in fact be booted from the league effective at the start of the 2020-21 school term.
Mingo Central has a record of 46-6 over the past six seasons in the Cardinal Conference and has won three league championships.