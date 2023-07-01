First year Mingo Central head coach David Jones (right) poses for a photo with former Miner head coach and current Hebert Hoover lead man Joey Fields during a joint practice with the Huskies and the Miners on Friday, June 30 at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
Herbert Hoover head coach Joey Fields (left) and Mingo Central head coach David Jones (center) talk to their team during a joint practice with the Huskies and the Miners on Friday, June 30 at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
Mingo Central's Malaki Sheppard battles for a jump ball with a Herbert Hoover defensive back during a joint practice with the Huskies and the Miners on Friday, June 30 at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
NEWTOWN — On the final day of the three-week practice period on Friday, Mingo Central hosted reigning Class AA runner-up Herbert Hoover for a joint practice at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
First year Mingo Central head coach David Jones said that he contacted Herbert Hoover head coach Joey Fields, who used to be the head coach of the Miners in 2017, to set up the joint practice so that they could work on some things that they couldn't in your typical 7-on-7 or summer type practice.