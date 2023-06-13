Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central football held their first practice of the summer three-week period on Monday, June 12 at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium and first year head coach David Jones was pleased with the turnout as they had 56 players donning the Carolina blue-and-white.

Aside from the large turnout in players, coach Jones had all of his staff on hand which he says is important this time of year as they try to build that camaraderie with their new team. 

