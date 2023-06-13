NEWTOWN — Mingo Central football held their first practice of the summer three-week period on Monday, June 12 at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium and first year head coach David Jones was pleased with the turnout as they had 56 players donning the Carolina blue-and-white.
Aside from the large turnout in players, coach Jones had all of his staff on hand which he says is important this time of year as they try to build that camaraderie with their new team.
"It went well, we all worked good together. And the key thing was the coaches and players was laughing and having fun," Jones said. "This first week we will be feeling everything out with the players we got and trying to get timing down. But it was a successful first practice."
There's been a lot of excitement among the Miner fanbase since Jones was named the fifth head coach in Mingo Central history back in late January, which he says has spilled over to the players and got them excited to be a part of the program.
"There's a lot of excitement brewing for sure," Jones said. "New is great to everybody. But my key is, what are we going to look like next year and the year after that? Because everybody wants to try the new thing. But the key is keeping all the kids. Then how are we going to look in about two or three years. If we keep the numbers up, then we'll just go up from there."
Coach Jones said during the three-week practice period, which will run through Friday, June 30, that the Miners will be focusing on the basics as they try to build the program back up to where it once was.
"Everybody knows we're rebuilding. We're honestly just trying to get the basics down and just get one percent better every day," coach Jones said. "I know that sounds cliche, but when you are rebuilding that's the mindset you have to take. Now when it comes to the season, we're not attacking the season thinking we're rebuilding. We're attacking the season to go win it. That's our mindset. That's what we are instilling in the kids. We're just trying to get respect to the program and to our players and get out there and compete and put a good product on the field."
Jones talked about the embrace he and his program has felt from the communities of Matewan, Gilbert, Delbarton, and Williamson since he took over the job, saying that it was a tremendous feeling, and that he could just feel the love from the community.
"I'm a hometown boy. Everybody always attached Belfry to my name. But I went to Belfry for two years and I lived in Red Jacket my whole life," Jones said. "When a team gets a new coach the fans and the community want to know what the coach's character is and what he's all about. But a lot of these people have known me my whole life. The embrace from the fans and the community has been great."
Jones said that when the job opened up at Mingo Central back in the winter that it was like a dream come true. He says that his plans are staying with the Mines for the rest of his career and retiring as head coach of Mingo Central.
"I couldn't be any happier to be home and to be at a place I can retire at," coach Jones said. "When I left Bourbon County I either wanted to pursue a college career or possibly get back closer to home at a place I can retire at. And everything just lined up and here I am at Mingo. What better place than your own hometown for your final destination? There will be nothing else after this for me."
Jones and staff will keep the Miners busy this summer as they have a practice and lifts scheduled for every weekday until the end of the three-week practice period.
They also have four 7-on-7s scheduled as they are set to go to RiverView on Saturday, June 17, to West Virginia State on Thursday, June 22, to Tug Valley on Monday, June 26, and to Logan on Wednesday, June 28. All of these events will also feature lineman challenges.
The Miners will wrap up the three-week period on June 30 when they will host a joint practice with reigning AA runner-up Herbert Hoover and head coach Joey Fields to "Buck" Harless Stadium.
