NEWTOWN — Local youngsters need to mark their calendars as the Mingo Central football team announced they were hosting a youth football camp later this month.
The one-day camp will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.
The camp will be open to area youngsters between grades K-8. The registration fee is $20, and each camper will receive a T-shirt at the end of the camp.
There will be different registration days prior to the camp in each of the four communities that make up the Mingo Central area.
Registration will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. July 11, July 13, July 19 and July 21 in different locations. Registration for Gilbert area kids will be at Gilbert PK8, for Williamson kids will be at Williamson PK8, for Delbarton kids will be at the Cara Woods Building, and Matewan area kids will sign up at “Buck” Harless Stadium.
For more information, contact the Mingo Central Football Facebook page or call the school at 304-426-6603.