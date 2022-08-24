NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners fell short of the Class AA playoffs for the second straight season a year ago and only the third time in program history as they finished with a 3-7 record.
Heading into the 2022 gridiron season, second year head coach Chase Moore and his squad eye a return to the postseason, which would mark the ninth playoff appearance in only 12 years of existence.
“We’ve got a group of senior leaders that are really putting in that extra time this year,” Moore said. “There’s a vibe we have in the locker room. I thought we had something last year but we really have something special with our group this year.”
Mingo Central ended 2021 with a freshman under center at quarterback as Caden Porter started the last several games for MCHS at that spot. However, Moore says the signal caller spot is up for grabs heading into the new season.
“We ended the season last year with Caden (Porter) at QB, but I’m a huge fan of competition,” Moore said. “Chris Ross has thrown his hat back into the ring at quarterback and Brennan Harrison was a freshman last year. He hit a growth spurt and is looking pretty good. I’ve got a really good problem on my hand deciding between those three guys. They are battling for the spot.”
Ross, a junior, started the first few games at QB last year but the Miner coaching staff elected to try out Porter at the position midway through the season.
Arguably the biggest loss from a season ago for Mingo Central was losing 1,000-yard rusher Norman Kennedy to graduation. The all-state selection ran for 1,450 yards and 18 touchdowns in only nine games in 2021.
“Losing Norm (Kennedy) was huge but we got Kaedon Bolding back at that spot and he is healthy. We are excited about him,” Moore said. “He doesn’t have the size Norm had but he has really good field vision and maybe a little bit quicker acceleration out the gate.”
The wide receiver spot is one of the deepest positions on the team, according to Moore, as several guys are expected to contribute from that spot this season.
Senior J.R. Perry and junior Malaki Sheppard are both expected to have big years while Kenneth “Chubby” Runyon, Jake Cline, Dylan Vance, Ryan Conley, and Keziah Joplin will also see some time at that spot.
Up front on the offensive line Mingo Central lost starting tackles Dylan Glasscock and Dawson Hatfield but return the starting center and both starting guards.
“Chaz (Waine) has started at center since he was a freshman but he was a guy that was really underweight last year at around 180 pounds,” Moore said. “Now he’s up to 225-230 and looks good too. Rilee Hatfield is a sophomore guard and also put on a bunch of weight in the offseason and then Ashton Ooten is back at the other guard spot. He’s a really versatile player.”
Moore said that senior Braden Grace has put in the work in the offseason and is poised to grab one of the starting tackle spots while the other spot is up for grabs.
Defensively, the Miners are going to switch things up to better fit their personnel this season. According to Moore, they plan to utilize more three-man fronts.
“We’re actually going to switch things up a little bit with our schemes defensively this year and do a little bit more three-man fronts,” Moore said. “Which I think fits our personnel group. We’re not very big as a team but we got a lot of quick guys, and we want to get as many of them on the field as we can.”
Back up front on the defensive line is defensive end Alex Muncy who started every game a season ago and at the linebacker spot. The Miners are very deep with four starters returning from last season as J.R. Perry, Ashton Ooten, Jake Cline, and Michael “Deucey” Prater will each be lining up at the backer spots this season.
In the secondary, three starters return as both safeties are back in Malaki Sheppard and Jackson Pack while Nathan Hynd is the only returning corner.
“I feel really good about our linebacker corps,” Moore said. “When I walk around at practice I like what I’m seeing. The whole defense is working hard.”
When talking about expectations for the 2022 season, Moore said that he fully expects to be one of the final 16 teams remaining in Class AA come November.
“I think with what we were able to learn as a team from last year and the excitement we have coming into this year, anything less than a playoff appearance would be a disappointment for this team,” Moore said. “With the time these guys have put in, not only in the weight room but studying the playbooks and just fine tuning their crafts, anything less than a playoff berth would be a disappointment for this squad.”