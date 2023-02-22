CHAPMANVILLE — Class AA’s fourth-ranked squad in the Chapmanville Tigers swept the season series over the Mingo Central Miners on Saturday night, notching an easy 78-51 win on the Tigers’ senior night after a 66-55 win at MCHS on December 13.
The two teams were neck-and-neck midway through the first quarter and tied 11-11 with 2:32 left in the frame after a trey from Mingo’s Ethan Thomason, but a quick 9-0 run from the Tigers ensued, and they led 20-11 after a Sal Dean three at the 1:05 mark.
It was a 23-16 Chapmanville (16-3) lead after one period thanks to a layup from the Miners’ Malaki Sheppard with 9.5 seconds left in the stanza.
Central’s Matt Hatfield hit a jumper with 7:06 remaining in the half to make it a 25-18 ballgame, but CRHS answered with a 7-0 run and led 32-18 with 6:05 left in the second quarter after another three by Dean.
The Tigers led 37-24 at halftime.
Chapmanville built their advantage to 17 points at 48-31 with 5:14 left in the third stanza after a Devon Workman triple, and they led 50-34 at the 4:20 mark after a pair of foul shots from Dean.
However, Mingo Central (9-13) responded with a 7-0 run to cut their deficit to just nine points at 50-41 following a Jake Cline layup with 2:05 left in the period.
But then, a layup from Sam Miller and two free throws from Eli Smith shortly after sent Chapmanville into the game’s final quarter with a 54-41 lead.
The Tigers blew the game wide open in the fourth frame, leading by as many as 27 points. They rolled to a 78-51 win.
Dean finished with 24 points for CRHS while Zion Blevins poured in 19 points. Eli Smith also reached double figures with 10 points. Workman tallied nine points, Sam Miller had seven points, Isaiah Smith had six points and Tucker Adkins added three points for the Tigers.
Cline led the Miners with 15 points on the night along with five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. Sheppard had 10 points with five boards, four assists and a steal. Hatfield and Thomason each had eight points while the former five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal while the latter had a rebound and an assist.
Kendan Trent contributed six points for Mingo with five boards, an assist and a steal. Chris Ross had two tallies with two rebounds, two steals and an assist, and Caden Porter also added two points. Chris Baisden had one rebound.
“I thought we played hard for the most part,” Tigers head coach Brad Napier said afterward. “We didn’t play smart. We gambled a little bit too much at times. We missed some open shots, too, some easy shots that we should have made.”
CRHS will conclude the regular season at Sissonville on Tuesday before their home finale against Wyoming East on Wednesday in a rescheduled game from last week.
Napier knows the blueprint for his team to close the regular season out on a high note before sectional play begins.
“Just keep working,” Napier said. “Just keep working at what we’re doing. Our young guys are playing with a lot more confidence. Eli (Smith) had a huge game tonight with 10 and 10. We just have to keep those guys playing and continue to build depth.”
This was the last game of the regular season for the Miners.
Like Napier, Mingo head coach Stan Elkins expressed his own vision on what success heading into the postseason looks like after the game Saturday.
“We’ll probably give them a day off coming up,” Elkins said. “We don’t play for about seven or eight days. We really just need to kind of refresh our motor, try to forget where we are, and let them know that it’s 0-0 right now. We have to go play and we have to win. If we can beat Liberty Raleigh, we get a sectional championship game and we can probably be back here against Chapmanville. We have an uphill climb.”
The Tigers now sit at 16-3 on the season while the Miners concluded the regular slate of games at 9-13 overall. Both of Chapmanville’s remaining games on Tuesday and Wednesday will tipoff at 7 p.m.
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.