WAYNE — Take away the second inning, and Mingo Central and Wayne would’ve played a much closer game in the opening round of the Class AA Region IV, Section 2 baseball tournament.
The Pioneers scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning, taking advantage of three hits and three Miner errors in the frame on their way to a 6-1 win Monday evening at George Brumfield Ballpark.
“The guys hit like we were expecting them to hit in that second inning,” Wayne coach Adam Adkins said.
Levi Cassidy got things started for the Pioneers in the first inning with a lead-off single.
He stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Ike Chinn’s sacrifice fly to deep center field.
Wayne batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate.
Five of them scored as the combination of timely hits and costly errors put the Miners in a big hole.
“That seems to be our story all year. We give up a big inning and it’s hard to come back from that,” Mingo Central coach Jacob Staton said.
“We’re a young team, so anytime we have multiple errors in an inning it’s hard to bounce back.”
Mingo Central got its lone score in the top of the third when Ryan Conley hit a blooper to shallow right field that brought home KJ Smith. Two of the Miners’ three hits came in that inning; their third and final hit didn’t come until the sixth.
Wayne pitcher Brayden Jackson struck out seven.
The two sides were scoreless through the top of the third inning, though Wayne threatened again in the fifth, loading the bases with just one out but failing to get another run across.
With the win, Wayne now travels to Logan to take on the top-seeded Wildcats for a spot in the sectional title game.
It’s a tough region and Adkins knows the team will need to be at its best, which means taking advantage of every opportunity on the field, which he didn’t feel like the Pioneers did despite the win over the Miners.
“We can’t go scoreless for four innings with Logan, Chapmanville or Scott in the future because you’re going to walk away with an ‘L’ and we’ll come on home,” Adkins said.
With the loss the Miners fell into the losers bracket and had to play an elimination game at No. 2 seed Chapmanville on Wednesday. The Tigers ended the Miners season with a 12-2 defeat.
Mingo scored both of their runs in the third inning as Aidan Dove scored KJ Smith on a RBI groundout and then Tyler Ooten belted a RBI double to score Ryan Conley.
Tyler Mitchem also doubled in the loss for the Miners while Dylan Vance and Smith each singled.
Ooten was saddled with the loss in his final game for Mingo Central as he went 4.1 innings and gave up 12 runs on seven hits with two Ks and five walks. Only two of his runs allowed were earned as the Miners committed six errors.
With the loss Mingo saw the first season of the Jacob Staton era come to a close with a 8-18 record.
Mingo Central 001 000 0 — 1 3 4
Wayne 150 000 x — 6 8 1
Ooten and Smith; Jackson.
Hitting: (MC) Smith 1-2; Conley 1-1, RBI. (W) Adkins 2B; Queen 2-3, RBI