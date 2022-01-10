GLEN DANIEL — Mingo Central was playing their first week of the season as one of the top ten teams in Class AA in West Virginia as they were ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll released last week.
The Miners (4-2) looked like a top ten team on Saturday night as they picked up a key road win at sectional foe Liberty 54-43.
The win for Mingo Central is key because it gives them the season sweep over their sectional foe, as the Miners took the first matchup 67-50 on Dec. 28 at Miner Mountain.
The homestanding Raiders came out hungry to pull off the upset as they raced out to a 15-12 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
The Miners caught fire in the second quarter however as junior guard Kyle Campbell scored nine of his team high 15 points in the stanza and helped MCHS jump past Liberty and take a 34-27 lead into halftime.
In the second half of play head coach Stan Elkins’ Mingo Central squad would turn to their defense to get the job done. They held the Raiders to only seven points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth in route to the 11 point road win.
In the win Mingo Central hit 17-41 shots good for a 41 percent clip, including only 3-18 shots from three. They also shot only 17-31 from the charity stripe.
Campbell led the way for the Miners with his season high 15 point performance while also chipping in three steals. Jarius Jackson joined him in double-digits with 14 points while also yanking down seven rebounds, three steals, and two blocked shots.
Preston Smith added eight points and six rebounds, Justin May and Jake Cline chipped in six points apiece, and Matt Hatfield finished the game with five points, six rebounds, and five assists.
Zach Bowman led Liberty with 16 points and Adam Drennen followed him with 10.
The win for the Miners improves them to 4-2 on the season. They now prepare to face Class A No. 4 Tug Valley on Tuesday night in the first edition of the annual “Battle for Bloody Mingo.”
Mingo Central will close out the week at regional foe Wyoming East on Friday night.
Score by Quarter
MCHS (4-2): 12 22 6 10 — 54
LHS (2-5): 15 12 7 9 — 43
Scoring
MC: Campbell 15, Jackson 14, Smith 8, May 6, Cline 6, Hatfield 5, Thomason 0.
L: Bowman 16, Drennen 10, McGhee 7, Simms 5, Williams 3, Cantley 2.