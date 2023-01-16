Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

BRADSHAW — Mingo Central earned their third road win of the season this past week when they traveled to McDowell County and topped River View 65-50.

The Miners were in control all night long as they led 14-9 after the first quarter of play and kept that five-point advantage as they went into the half ahead 27-22.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you