BRADSHAW — Mingo Central earned their third road win of the season this past week when they traveled to McDowell County and topped River View 65-50.
The Miners were in control all night long as they led 14-9 after the first quarter of play and kept that five-point advantage as they went into the half ahead 27-22.
Coach Stan Elkins club put some more distance between them and the Raiders in the third quarter as they outscored them 15-9 to take a 42-31 lead into the fourth.
Mingo Central had their best offensive quarter of the night in the fourth quarter as they put 23 points up on the board to blow the game open. Kendan Trent led the Miners with eight points in the fourth quarter while Jake Cline had seven.
For the game Cline was the high point man as he had 20 points with eight rebounds and two blocks. Point guard Matt Hatfield was next on the scoresheet with 13 points and he had another complete game as he led with eight assists and had five rebounds with three steals.
Trent was next as he scored 12 points and had five boards off the bench and Malaki Sheppard also reached double-figures by scoring 10 points and three steals.
Chris Ross was next with six points and six rebounds while Ethan Thomason and Chris Baisden rounded out the offense with two points each.
Mingo Central shot the ball well on the night as they went 29-56 from the floor good for 52 percent. They did the majority of their damage on the inside as they hit only 1-8 from three and 4-8 from the foul-line.
Mingo Central forced River View into 20 turnovers on the night while only committing 10 of their own.
The Miners season record is currently even at .500 with a 5-5 mark and they will look to improve on that on Tuesday, Jan. 17 against in-county rival Tug Valley who is ranked No. 4 in Class A and has a record of 7-3.
Mingo Central swept the season series over the Panthers last year for the first time ever, but Tug Valley still leads the all-time series 18-5.
Mingo is set to finish out the week on Saturday night with a tough road game at Class AA No. 1 Bluefield.
MC: J. Cline 20, M Hatfield 13, K. Trent 12, M. Sheppard 10, C. Ross 6, E. Thomason 2, C. Baisden 2, C. Porter 0
RV: T. Cooper 15, J. Proffit 10, M. Picklesimer 6, E. Justice 5, H. Church 5, G. Lester 3, K. Newberry 2, Z. Beckner 2, J. Hatfield 2
