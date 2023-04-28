The Mingo Central baseball team picked up two wins against Wyoming County foes this week as they topped Westside 13-3 on Monday at home and crushed Wyoming East 17-7 in a road win on Wednesday.
MINGO CENTRAL 13 WESTSIDE 3 (Monday, April 24)
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 7:02 pm
The Miners swept the season series with Westside on Monday night as they run-ruled the Renegades with a 13-3 win in six innings.
Senior KJ Smith was dealing in this win as he fired the complete game allowing only three runs, one earned, on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Mingo Central jumped ahead early on and never looked back as they scored three runs in the first inning and then added six more in the second to take a 9-1 lead.
They added single runs in the third and the fourth innings and then two more in the sixth to pick up the mercy rule win.
Chris Ross led Mingo Central with as he went 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs while Dylan Vance went 2-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Smith also helped his own cause with a pair of hits, Aaron Blankenship had a two-run double, and Tyler Mitchem had a single, two RBIs, and scored three runs.
Terry Daniels also had an RBI single for the Miners while Keziah Joplin singled and scored. Ryan Conley also drew three walks and scored a run to round out the offense for Mingo.
Score by Innings
WHS: 1 0 1 0 0 1 - 3 5 2
MCHS: 3 6 1 1 0 2 - 13 11 4
MINGO CENTRAL 17 WYOMING EAST 7 (Wednesday, April 26)
Mingo Central earned another lopsided win over a Wyoming County foe on Wednesday night as they traveled to New Richmond and left with a 17-7 win.
The Miners jumped ahead early as they scored four runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead. The Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the second but Mingo scored three more in the fourth to pull ahead to an 8-2 advantage.
They added two runs in both the fifth and the sixth frames and then put the game away with a five spot in the top of the seventh.
Chris Ross started on the mound and got the win for Mingo as he went five innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Tyler Mitchem pitched the final two innings allowing three runs on five hits with one punchout. Mitchem had a big day at the plate to lead Mingo as he went 4-5 with a double and a triple, had three RBIs, and scored two runs.
KJ Smith went 3-5 with an RBI, Aaron Blankenship went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored while Ryan Conley also went 2-3 with two RBIs and scored three runs.
Tyler Coleman finished with a single and had three RBIs on the day while Aiden Dove, Dylan Vance, and Terry Daniels each had RBI singles. Dove scored three runs from his leadoff spot while Vance and Daniels both scored twice.
The two wins for coach Jacob Staton's Miners improved their season record to 8-10.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 1 4 0 3 2 2 5 - 17 15 2
WEHS: 0 2 0 1 1 0 3 - 7 12 5
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
