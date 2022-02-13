NAUGATUCK — For the first time since the school opened in 2011 the Mingo Central Miners have swept the season series over their in-county rival Tug Valley.
Head coach Stan Elkins club traveled to Naugatuck on Saturday night and came away with a 58-51 win despite being down two out of their top six players in their rotation.
"We had some kids step up for us tonight, we played three freshman with two of them playing basically the entire game," coach Elkins said after the win. "I'm proud of them. We put them in some high pressure situations tonight and they came through for us. The history of these two schools, this rivalry is unprecedented, they (Tug) want to beat us just as bad as we want to beat them. They've kind of cleaned our clock in the past but we are closing that gap...We are very proud of our young kids, they stepped up tonight and the big thing was they didn't turn the ball over."
The Miners had a 15-10 lead after the first quarter of play after a three in the final seconds from freshman Austin Bishop and they pushed the led to 18-10 early in the second quarter.
Tug Valley center Ethan Colegrove brought his team right back into the game as he then went on an 8-0 spurt and tied the game up at 18 apiece with 4:10 left in the first half.
The Miners ended the first half on a 9-3 run however as they took a 27-21 lead into the break. Mingo Central took a 36-28 lead into the fourth quarter and then pushed their lead up to double-digits at 44-34 after a try ball from Justin May.
May led the Miners with 16 point, including a trio of threes, while Jarius Jackson followed him with 12 and freshman guard Matt Hatfield scored 11.
Jake Cline was next on the scoresheet with nine points while Bishop tallied a career high eight for the Miners.
Colegrove led the way for Tug Valley with a game high 24 points while freshman Ashton Davis joined him in double-digits with 12.
The win for the Miners improved them to 8-9 on the season while the loss for Tug Valley saw their record dip to 10-7. Tug Valley now leads the all-time series 18-5.
The Miners are back in action on Tuesday when they play host to St. Joe and again on Wednesday when they are set to travel to Tolsia. MCHS closes out the week with a trip to Lincoln County on Friday.
The Panthers are set to play Sherman at home on Monday, then will play at defending Class A State champion and sectional foe Man on Tuesday night, and they are then scheduled to return home to play Van on Thursday.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 15 12 9 22 - 58
TVHS: 10 11 7 23 - 51
Scoring
MC: May 16, Jackson 12, Hatfield 11, Cline 9, Bishop 8, Porter 3.
TV: Colegrove 24, Davis 12, Gollihue 6, Hale 6, Preece 3, Marcum 0.
BLUEFIELD 61 MINGO CENTRAL 43
The Mingo Central Miners were smelling an upset on Friday, Feb. 11 as they entered the 4th quarter against No. 3 Bluefield with a 41-38 lead.
The Beavers (14-3) however outscored the Miners 23-2 in the decisive fourth quarter as they stormed back and won by a convincing score of 61-43.
Caleb Fuller led all scorers on the night as he poured in 22 points to lead Bluefield while R.J. Hairston followed him with 18.
Senior Jarius Jackson led the Miners as he was their lone player to finish in double-figures with 12.
The game was tight for the majority of the night as Mingo Central (7-9) had an 11-9 lead after the first following a couple of late buckets in the quarter from Jake Cline.
Coach Stan Elkins' club extended their lead to 17-12 in the second quarter after back-to-back dunks from Jackson after the Miners were able to break the Bluefield full-court pressure.
The Beavers then went on a 9-2 spurt and looked poised to take a 21-18 lead into halftime but Mingo Central freshman Caden Porter converted on a four-point play with 4.7 seconds on the clock to give the Miners the 22-21 lead into the break.
In the third quarter of play both squads picked up a little steam offensively and Bluefield took a 38-35 lead after a put back by Jackson with 1:53 to play in the quarter.
The Miners ended the quarter on a 6-0 run however thanks to a pair of threes from Cline and senior Preston Smith as they took the 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Early in the final stanza Smith went down with an apparent ankle injury and wasn't able to return to the game. Bluefield was able to capitalize and forced the Miners into several mistakes with their full-court pressure as they put the game out of reach.
Smith, Cline, and Justin May each narrowly missed double-figures for Mingo Central as they tallied nine points apiece. Porter added four points off the bench to round out the scoring for MCHS.
Score by Quarters
BHS: 9 12 17 23 - 61
MCHS: 11 11 19 2 - 43
Scoring
B: Fuller 22, Hairston 18, Johnson 10, Flack 7, Looney 4.
MC: Jackson 12, Smith 9, Cline 9, May 9, Porter 4, Hatfield 0, Bishop 0.