NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners suffered a pair of defeats to close out this past week, as they fell 61-44 at Wyoming East on Friday night and 51-38 at home the following night against Liberty Raleigh.
In the contest against the Warriors from Wyoming County, Mingo Central struggled mightily on the offensive end as they scored single-digits in three of the four periods.
The Warriors had a 12-9 advantage after the first eight minutes of play and then extended that lead to seven at 22-15 going into halftime.
The third quarter is where East put the game away as they came out on fire and poured in 26 points in the period while holding MCHS to only seven and taking a 48-22 lead into the fourth.
In the final stanza the Miners caught fire as they matched their total for the entire game up to that point with 22 in the period alone but it was not enough as the Warriors held on for the 17 point win.
Jarius Jackson led MCHS with 12 points and was the only Miner to land in double-figures. Jake Cline followed him with eight, all coming in the fourth, while Justin May also added eight and freshman Malaki Sheppard added seven.
Kaeden Bolding contributed five points and Ethan Evans added four to round out the scoring for MCHS.
MCHS returned home the following night as they welcomed the Raiders to Miner Mountain, but they did not fare any better as the visitors came away with the 13-point win.
The Miners once again struggled offensively as they scored single-digits in three of the four periods in the game. After trailing only 23-15 at halftime, MCHS was outscored 14-5 in the third quarter and trailed 37-20 heading into the fourth.
Coach Stan Elkins’ club never quit and added 18 to the scoring column in the fourth quarter alone but it was not enough as Liberty held on for the 13 point win.
Jackson had his best game of the season for the blue-and-white as he scored 21 of the teams 38 points. Shepperd followed him with nine points while Evans totaled four and Cline and Thomason each added two.
The Miners were down two starters in both of the defeats as Preston Smith and Kyle Campbell each did not dress as they focused on some academic issues.
With the pair of defeats MCHS falls to 1-4 on the 2021 season. They were scheduled to be back in action against Man on Tuesday but the game was postponed as the ‘Billies battled COVID-19 issues.
MCHS is set to return to the court tonight as they will play a road game at sectional foe Chapmanville in a 7:30 p.m. tip. The Miners are then scheduled to close out the week with a rematch at Point Pleasant on Saturday.