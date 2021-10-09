NEWTOWN – The Mingo Central Miners dominated Tolsia from start to finish on Friday at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium as head coach Chase Moore’s team came away with the 65-0 win on a foggy homecoming night high atop Miner Mountain.
The Mines (2-4) jumped ahead to a 20-0 lead after just one quarter of play and extended their advantage to 36-0 going into halftime following a 25-yard fumble return by Michael “Deucey” Prater following a strip sack from Alex Muncy late in the second quarter.
MCHS came out and added 23 third quarter points to push their lead to 59-0 heading into the fourth quarter and then freshman Dylan Vance scored his first career touchdown from 35 yards out in the final quarter to reach the final score of 65-0.
"You never know about Tolsia, they've always been a tough opponent," coach Moore said after the win. "But we felt as a staff that we could just take care of the ball, have a clean game to where we don't have any turnovers, and just get a little momentum offensively moving forward. Defensively we've felt good about the last three weeks but offensively tonight I saw what I wanted to see which was us getting things rolling and getting these players some confidence so we can carry that forward through the rest of the season."
The Miners were led by senior running back Norman Kennedy on the night as he returned to the lineup after missing the loss to Greenbrier East the week prior due to a non-COVID related illness. Kennedy ran the ball 15 times for 172 yards and three TDS in the win.
MCHS had two ball carriers top the century mark as junior Keadon Bolding ran eight times for 139 yards and two TDs, mostly coming in the second half.
Freshman Caden Porter saw his second start under center and finished 9-15 passing for 157 yard and a TD while also scoring a touchdown with his legs.
Preston Smith was his top target as he caught five passes for 74 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Kennedy caught two passes for 35 yards, J.R. Perry caught one pass for 29 yards, and Hunter Collins made two catches for 20 yards.
Tolsia (0-5) and head coach Eric Crum struggled to get things going offensively all game as they came into the game without their leading rusher on the season in senior Eli Blackburn. The Rebels hurt themselves with several fumbles on shotgun snaps to the quarterback that resulted in chunks of lost yardage.
Sophomore Cameron Ratliff was the leading carrier for Tolsia as he gained 50 yards on the ground on 13carries while David Dingess ran 15 times for 30 yards. Dingess completed one pass, a 30-yard strike to Zach Ramey, but threw two interceptions in the game.
The Miners defense led by Ashton Ooten, Dylan Glasscock, J.R. Perry Malaki Sheppard, Chubby Runyon and company were flying to the ball carrier all night long.
With the win Mingo Central improves their record to 7-2 all-time against Tolsia and 2-4 on the 2021 season. They head back on the road on Friday night for the first time Sept. 17 as they travel to Raleigh County to play 4-2 Shady Spring.
"Shady is a good team and they'll be a challenge for us, but I think we'll be ready to answer that challenge," Moore said. "I think we've started seeing pieces falling in place. Not even just in this game but even through the losses. We've talked about how you don't necessary just win or lose but you win and learn. So I think finally things are starting to click for us. We're looking forward to the challenge of going to Shady and trying to come out of there with a win."
The Rebels fall to 0-5 with the loss and will return home to play Buffalo in Glenhayes this week as they search for their first win.
Score by Quarters
THS (0-5): 0 0 0 0 - 0
MCHS (2-4): 20 16 23 6 - 65
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MC: Caden Porter 5 yard run (Pass failed) 7:12
MC: Norman Kennedy 15 yard run (pass failed) 2:50
MC: Kennedy 1 yard run (Kennedy run) 1.3
Second Quarter
MC: Caden Porter 16 yard pass to Preston Smith (Kennedy run) 8:30
MC: 25 yard fumble return Michael Prater (Chris Ross run) 6:45
Third Quarter
MC: Kennedy 54 yard run (Jacob Cline run) 11:42
MC: Keadon Bolding 4 yard run (Bolding run) 5:52
MC: Bolding 20 yard run (Smith PAT Good) 2:41
Fourth Quarter
MC: Dylan Vance 35 yard run (Smith PAT no good) 5:38