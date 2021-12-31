NEWTOWN — Class AA Mingo Central picked up arguably their biggest win in the past few seasons on Tuesday night atop Miner Mountain as they stormed back from a halftime deficit and defeated Class A No. 1 Man by a final score of 58-55.
"This was a really big win for us," MCHS coach Stan Elkins said after the win. "We've had a lot of great practices lately and the guys have really bought back in after the loss we had to Wyoming East, which was a game we easily could have won. I am proud of the way the guys have bounced back and this will give us some momentum as we move forward."
Man jumped ahead early on as the Miners came out of the gate cold and struggled from the floor offensively. The 'Billies received a couple of three-pointers from guard Trey Brown in the opening period and took a 13-6 lead into the second quarter.
Coach TJ Blevins club continued to add to their lead early on in the second as they advanced it to double-digits at 25-13 following a three-pointer from Caleb Blevins.
The Miners (3-1) ended the first half on an 8-2 spurt however, with all eight points coming from senior guard Preston Smith, as they cut the Hillbillie lead to six at 27-21 going into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out to start the second half Mingo Central finally caught fire as Kyle Campbell sank a three-pointer and Justin May drilled a pair, with the latter giving MCHS the lead at 32-31 following a long trey with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
MCHS wasn't satisfied there as they continued to light it up from the floor and extended their lead to its largest of the night at 40-34 after a long three from Smith with two minutes left in the third.
'We didn't play very well in the first half," coach Elkins said. "Our offense was basically non existent in the first quarter, I think we only got 3 or 4 shots at the basket...Then in the second half our ball movement got a little better and it got some guys some good open looks and we were able to knock down some shots."
After a timeout from coach Blevins, the 'Billies went to a full-court press which forced the Miners into several turnovers which led to some easy buckets on the offensive end.
Man ended the third quarter on a 10-0 burst and came back to snatch the lead away from the Miners as they led 44-40 going into the fourth.
Mingo Central freshman Matt Hatfield stepped up and hit a big shot at the start of the fourth quarter as his second three of the night cut the Man lead back to one at 44-43, but Jeremiah Harless connected on an and-one the next trip down the floor for Man to push their lead back to four at 47-43.
The game continued to go back-and-fourth however as May then got got once again and quickly scored five straight points to give the Miners the lead back by one at 48-47.
After three Mingo Central free-throws pushed their lead to four at 51-47, Blevins sank his lone three-pointer of the second half to trim Man back to within one at 51-50 with 3:15 to play in the game.
Both teams sank a pair of free-throws to bring the score to 53-52 in favor of Mingo Central before Smith pushed the lead back up to three after a layup on a nice drive and assist from Campbell with 1:50 to play.
Man got those points right back however as Blevins drove to the basket on the other end of the court and got a contested shot in the lane to fall, trimming the lead to 55-54.
With the Miners holding on to the one point lead they began to play keep-away from the 'Billies and they were forced to foul with 30 seconds to go, sending Hatfield to the line for a one-and-one. The freshman stepped up and sank both, giving the Miners the three-point lead once again at 57-54.
After a missed three by Man that would have tied the game James Scites snagged a big offensive rebound and was fouled, sending him to the line for two. He made only one of two foul-shots however as Man now trailed by two at 57-55 with 16 seconds to play.
May was immediately fouled following the missed free-throw by Man and went to the line to try to push the lead to four, which would all but seal the win for Mingo Central.
He sank the first but missed the second however and the Miner lead remained at just one possession at 58-55.
After a timeout by Man, the 'Billies came out and ran a play to get Blevins an open look at the top of the key but the shot was off the mark and the ball was knocked around on the battle for the rebound, allowing time to expire as Mingo Central held on for the upset win.
Smith was the leading scorer on the night for both teams as he scored a game best 23 points, 14 of which came in the first half.
May was right behind him finishing with 15 points, 12 coming in the second half, while Hatfield also joined them in double-figures with 10 points, all coming in the second half.
Blevins led Man in scoring with 19 on the night but struggled with his shot from the floor, particularly from the three-point arc. Aden Martin was the only other 'Billie to land in double-figures with 15 while Trey Brown added nine.
The loss for Man, who is the reigning Class A State Champions, saw their record fall to 4-2 on the season. They are scheduled to play four games in the coming week as they will take the court on Jan. 3 at Tolsia, on Jan. 5 against Richwood, on Jan. 7 at home against Van, and on Jan. 8 at Parkersburg Catholic.
The win for the Miners improves them to 3-1 on the young season, which gives them one more win than they had a season ago when they finished with a 2-15 mark.
Mingo Central will be back in action on Jan. 4 as they travel to Huntington to play St. Joe and will also play on Jan. 7 at sectional foe Mingo Central.
After that, the Miners will return home on Jan. 11 and will welcome in-county rival Tug Valley for another edition of the "Battle for Bloody Mingo."
Score by Quarters
MHS (4-2): 13 14 17 11 - 55
MCHS (3-1): 6 15 19 18 - 58
Scoring
M: Blevins 19, Martin 15, Brown 9, Scites 5, Harless 3, Walls 2, Adams 2.
MC: Smith 23, May 15, Hatfield 10, Cline 5, Campbell 3, Jackson 2, Thomason 0.