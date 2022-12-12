NEWTOWN — Mingo Central overcame a 17-point deficit to come all the way back and defeat Lincoln County by a final score of 57-52 on Friday night atop Miner Mountain in what was the season opening game for both squads.
“We got a lot of new members on this team, and we finally learned how to play together a little bit there in that second half,” Mingo Central coach Stan Elkins said after the game. “It was a team effort and I thought everybody contributed for us to get this win.”
Visiting Lincoln County came out on fire to start out the season despite the fact that they were playing without leading scorer Cam Blevins as they drained six three-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 20-10 lead.
Coach Rodney Plumley’s squad cooled off a bit in the second quarter but still connected on a trio of trifectas as Austin Adkins drilled a long ball to give the Panthers their largest lead of the night at 31-14.
The Miners ended the quarter on a 5-0 spurt however as Matt Hatfield hit a trey and Chris Ross hit a floater in the lane to cut the LC lead to 31-19 at the half.
Panther senior Sawyer Tomblin kept the hot hand for Lincoln County coming out of the break as he hit a trio of three-pointers to keep the lead at double-digits.
Mingo Central wouldn’t quit clawing back however as they closed out the quarter with treys from Ethan Thomason and Hatfield and a bucket from Jake Cline to cut the LC lead to 47-41 going into the fourth.
The Panthers lost their shooting touch in the final eight minutes of action as they went ice cold from the floor and did not score a point until there were less than a minute left in the game.
“We’ve got to play good defense in order for us to be in games,” Elkins said. “We gave up 20 points in the first quarter, at that rate the score was going to be in the 80s and we can’t win that type of game. We really talked about our defensive scheme at halftime, and I thought it showed in the second half.”
The Miners capitalized on the cold spurt as they went on a 12-0 run to start the quarter and took their largest lead of the night at 53-47 after a bucket by Jake Cline with a minute to play.
Austin Adkins hit a three-pointer to snap the scoring drought for the Panthers and cut the Mingo lead to 53-50 but Miner point guard Matt Hatfield sank his free-throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Hatfield led all scorers on the night as the second year player produced a monster double-double finishing with 18 points including four three-pointers to go along with 13 rebounds and five assists.
Thomason was right behind him with 15 points including three 3’s while Cline joined them in double-digits with 10 points.
Malaki Sheppard was next six points and five rebounds, Chris Ross added four points and seven boards while Kendan Trent and Khoner Bradford each scored two off the bench.
“It was a total team effort,” Elkins said. “Matt Hatfield hit some big threes, Ethan (Thomason) hit some big shots, and then Jake Cline hit a couple of nice layups late...Really everybody contributed, it was a good team win for us.”
Tomblin led Lincoln County with 16 points on the night, 11 in the third quarter, while Will Shepherd added 14 points with four made three-pointers and Adkins finished with 13.
Aydin Shaffer added six points and Dakota Wood scored three off the bench to round out the scoring for Lincoln County. The Panthers connected on 14 three-pointers while only making four two-pointers for the entire game.
Score by Quarters
LCHS (0-1): 20 11 16 5 — 52
MCHS (1-0): 10 9 22 16 — 57
Scoring
LC: S. Tomblin 16, W. Shepherd 14, A. Adkins 13, A. Shaffer 6, D. Wood 3, W. Graham 0, W. Edwards 0.
MC:, M. Hatfield 18, E. Thomason 15, J. Cline 10, M. Sheppard 6, C. Ross 4, K. Trent 2, K. Bradford 2.
MINGO CENTRAL 52 TOLSIA 51 (Saturday, Dec. 10)
Mingo Central held off a late surge by host Tolsia on Saturday night as the Miners were able to come away with the 52-51 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Miners jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter but the Rebels were able to cut into the lead prior to the half as they cut Mingo’s lead to five at 27-22 going into the break.
Coming out of the locker rooms the Miners had the hot hand as they had their best quarter of the night pouring in 19 points and extending their lead to nine at 46-37.
Tolsia attempted to make the comeback in the fourth as they outscored Mingo 14-6 in the final eight minutes, but it was all for naught as MCHS held on for the one-point win.
Jake Cline was the top scorer in this game as he had 14 points and narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Matt Hatfield joined him in double-figures with 11 points while also dishing out eight assists while Malaki Shepperd had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Chris Ross and Ethan Thomason both chipped in seven points each while Kendan Trent added four points off the bench to round out the scoring for Mingo.
The win for the Miners sent their record to 2-0 on the season and they are set to return home on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to host sectional foe Chapmanville who is ranked No. 6 in Class AA. Mingo Central will close out the week with another tough test as they will play at Class AAA No. 3 Logan on Friday night.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 14 12 19 6 — 52
THS: 8 14 15 14 — 51
Scoring
MC: J. Cline 14, M. Hatfield 11, M. Sheppard 9, C. Ross 7, E. Thomason 7, K. Trent 4
T: No Scoring Reported