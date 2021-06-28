NEWTOWN — The administration at Mingo Central High School announced on Sunday that they have chosen the school's fourth head football coach as former Matewan standout Chase Moore was announced as the mentor on Miner Mountain, pending approval from the Mingo County Board of Education.
Moore played at Matewan for longtime head coach Danny "Yogi" Kinder, graduating in 2007. After an All-State career with the Tigers, Moore had a four-year career at Glenville State College and was a member of the 2008 WVIAC Championship team.
After completing his degree, he returned to the field at Glenville State College, where he served as Wide Receiver assistant coach, Tight End/Fullback coach, Defensive Backs assistant coach, and Video Coordinator.
The Mingo County native has been recently living in Charleston, South Carolina and said he is happy to come back home and help continue the tradition on Miner Mountain.
"The decision to apply for the head coaching position at Mingo Central was a no-brainer," Moore said. "It is a great opportunity to build on the tradition that is Miner Football. I look forward to working with the student-athletes at MCHS and hearing the support from the community come Friday nights on the MOUNTAIN."
Moore is the successor to previous coach Josh Sammons who took over in 2018 and guided MCHS to a record of 18-8 and two Class AA playoff appearances, with the 2019 squad reaching the quarterfinal round.
Sammons, who was a 2009 graduate of Matewan and also played in high school for Coach Yogi Kinder, had been on the coaching staff at Mingo Central as defensive coordinator since 2014.
The Miners were limited to just three games during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and finished with a record of 1-2.Since the school opened in the fall of 2011, MCHS has been one of the most successful teams in Class AA compiling a record of 82-28 and winning the 2016 State Championship game finishing with a perfect 14-0 record in the final year of the Yogi Kinder era.
Mingo Central is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Sept. 3 as they play on the road at Wyoming East. The first home game for the Miners will be on Sept. 24 when they host Poca.
MINGO CENTRAL HEAD COACHING HISTORY
- Danny "Yogi" Kinder (2011-2016) Total Record of 52-19
- Joey Fields (2017) Total Record of 12-1
- Josh Sammons (2018-2020) Total record of 18-8
- Chase Moore (2021-??)