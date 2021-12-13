BRADSHAW — The Mingo Central Miners went on the road and picked up a win to begin the 2021-2022 season this past Tuesday night as they traveled to Riverview and blew out the Raiders 74-38.
The Miners got off to a bit of a slow start to begin the game offensively as they led 13-10 after one quarter of play and had a 23-14 advantage going into halftime.
Coming out of the break however head coach Stan Elkins’ club found their groove as they scored 24 points in the third quarter to take a 47-25 lead into the fourth where they would cruise to the 36 point win.
The Miners had a strong showing from their three senior starters, Preston Smith, Justin May, and Jarius Jackson, as they outscored Riverview by themselves scoring a combined 55 points in the win.
Smith led the way as he dropped 21 points, 15 of which came in the second half, while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing five assists.
May was next on the scoresheet with 18 points as he hit four of the Miners six three balls on the night while Jackson totaled an efficient 16 points on 8-11 shooting from the floor.
Jake Cline narrowly missed double-figures as he scored eight points off the bench while freshman Kendan Trent netted four, Kyle Campbell and Ethan Thomason totaled three, and freshman PG Matt Hatfield finished with a free-throw.
Hatfield, who was making his first start at the high school level, led the Miners in assists in the win with six and did not commit a single turnover.
Daniel Dobbs led the way for Riverview as he poured in a team best 21 points.
With the win the Miners started out the season with a 1-0 mark and they were scheduled to host Lincoln County in their home opener on Saturday, but the game was rescheduled until Feb. 9 due to COVID issues within the Lincoln County program.
The Miners are now set to have their home opener against Wyoming East on Tuesday night in a 7:30 p.m. tip. before ending the week with a road trip to Liberty Raleigh on Friday.
Score by Quarters
MCHS (1-0): 13 10 24 27 — 74
RHS (0-1): 6 8 11 13 — 38
Scoring
MC: Smith 21, May 18, Jackson 16, Cline 8, Trent 4, Thomason 3, Campbell 3, Hatfield 1.
R: Dobbs 21, Cooper 7, Droffitt 4, Christian 3, Adkins 2, Hale 1.