HAMLIN — The Mingo Central Miners picked up their second win of the 2021 season on Wednesday, March 24 and they did so on the road as they defeated Lincoln County by a final score of 75-70 in overtime.
The Miners (2-6) were led by junior wing Jarius Jackson who finished with a game high 33 points, including a pull-up jumper in the lane with six seconds to go to tie the game up at 60 apiece and send it into the extra period where MCHS would outscore the host 15-10 to secure the win.
The host Panthers jumped ahead of MCHS to start the game as they held a 13-8 lead after one, but head coach Stan Elkins’ club found their stride in the second quarter and outscored Lincoln 14-12 to make the score 25-22 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Miners continued to chip away at the Lincoln County lead and the two teams ended the third quarter tied up at 43 apiece.
Each squad totaled 17 points in the final period and Lincoln County’s had a chance to win the game for his team as he had two free-throws to put them ahead with .3 on the clock but could not convert on either one.
Senior Ethan Evans contributed 19 points for the Miners as he controlled the paint while freshman Ethan Thomason followed with nine and Malaki Shepherd and Justin May each scored seven.
Tully Jayse had 20 to lead Lincoln County while Jackson Sanders followed with 17, Carpenter totaled 15, and Isaiah Koontz finished with 10. The two teams are scheduled to play again at Mingo Central High School on April 9.