GOODY, Ky. — Mingo Central crossed the Tug Fork River this past week to play a scrimmage game with the new look Belfry Lady Pirates. Both teams begin regular season action this week with the Lady Miners hosting Charleston Catholic on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. while Belfry is set to open the season on the same date at Floyd Central.

