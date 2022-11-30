GOODY, Ky. — Mingo Central crossed the Tug Fork River this past week to play a scrimmage game with the new look Belfry Lady Pirates. Both teams begin regular season action this week with the Lady Miners hosting Charleston Catholic on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. while Belfry is set to open the season on the same date at Floyd Central.
Mingo Central and Belfry girls faces off in tune-up game
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today