NEWTOWN — The Lincoln County soccer squad went on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to pick up their won of the 2021 season as they knocked off Mingo Central by a final tally of 4-1 in a match at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.
The Panthers, who are led by first year head man and the first ever MCHS basketball coach Duane Estep, got the scoring started early on in the contest as Derrick Roberts found the back of the net past MCHS goalie Justin May to give his team the 1-nil lead.
The score remained the same until near the 25 minute mark of the match when senior Cody Long drilled a ball into the back of the net to extend the LCHS lead to 2-nil.
Coach Estep’s Panthers kept their foot on the gas and picked up a key goal towards the end of the first half as Blake Albright scored a goal following a corner kick from Jackson Sanders to give the Panthers the 3-nil lead going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Mingo Central head coach Richard Powers made some adjustments as his squad picked up the intensity in the early going and attacked the Lincoln County defense.
The Miners had a scoring chance five minutes into the second half as Peyton Sansom earned a penalty kick and delivered as he knocked the ball into the net to put MCHS on the board and trim the score to 3-1.
Lincoln County wasted no time getting that goal back as during the 55th minute Ashton Burton became the fourth different Panther to score on the day as his goal pushed their lead to 4-1.
MCHS goalie Justin May had 10 saves in the loss while Lincoln County goalie Ayden McClung turned in nine.
MCHS was back in action the following day as they made the long trip to Raleigh County to play Shady Spring and fell by a final score of 4-2.
Sansom did the scoring on this night for the Miners as he scored two goals on six shots. Kelan Wallace and Kendan Trent each added an assist in the loss.
Goalie Justin May was challenged several times and was credited with 14 saves.
The pair of losses for the Miners saw their season record dip to 3-3. They were back in action on Tuesday at Midland Trail and will host Riverside on Thursday before ending their week at Bluefield.
The Mingo Central Lady Miners led by head coach Jeremy Davis also picked up a pair of wins over the past week plus.
On Sept. 18, the Miners went on the road and squeaked by Ravenswood by a final of 1-nil.
Junior Alyssa Davis netted the game winning goal for MCHS in the second half off n an assist by Amy Wellman.
The Lady Miners picked up another 1-nil win a week later as on Saturday, Sept. 25 they went to Pikeville and knocked off the Lady Panthers.
Freshman Bella Hall scored the game winning goal to put the Lady Miners ahead in the second half.
MCHS suffered a 5-0 loss to Cross Lanes in between the two 1-0 wins as they saw their season record improve to 4-4-1.
They return home on Thursday to host Riverside and then are set to travel to Bluefield on Saturday. Both matches are boys/girls doubleheaders.