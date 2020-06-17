CINDERELLA —The Mingo County Board of Education met in a special meeting on Wednesday, June 10 and unanimously voted to open county sports facilities to begin Phase 1 of the WVSSAC plan for student athletes.
County coaches are asked submit their written plans & have them approved before conditioning can begin.
The conditioning & the three-week practice period, which was delayed to July 13-30, are completely voluntary according to WVSSAC by-laws.
The Mingo Central Miners football team announced on their Facebook page over the weekend that they would start conditioning for the 2020 season on Monday, and will be practicing safe social conditioning throughout all of their conditioning processes.
“Due to COVID-19, we are only permitted to have 10 athletes at a time on site, so everyone will be broken up into groups throughout the afternoon and evening,” the post read. “No one will be permitted inside the football complex building/locker-rooms at any time. All conditioning will take place on the field.”
Athletes will need to bring a mask to wear and must bring their own water or gatorade and they will not be allowed to share those items with anyone.