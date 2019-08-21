Williamson Daily News
RED JACKET - The Mingo Central Miners had their first scrimmage of the 2019 season this past weekend as they welcomed Class AAA power Cabell Midland to James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium. The scrimmage came after the annual Meet the Miners event which introduced numerous fall sports teams to Miner fans for the first time. Central fared well against the powerhouse Knights as they scored two times in their first 10 plays and then drove down the field with ease in the down and distance portion of the scrimmage but was stopped on the goal line. The Miners were playing without First Team All-State wide receiver Drew Hatfield who was sitting out for rest purposes. He is expected to suit up next week when the Miners play Winfield in the annual Cardinal Conference Grid-O-Rama held at Scott High School. They open the season the following week on Saturday, August 31, in the 35th Annual Pike County Bowl against host Pikeville.