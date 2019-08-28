MAN - The Mingo Central soccer team played their first game of the 2019 season on Friday as they traveled to Man and cruised past the Hillbillies by a final score of 13-1.
Sophomore forward Tyler Slone had a career game as he recorded his first career hat trick and an extra goal for safe measure as he netted four total goals on the day. Slone also recorded two assists and had three saves late in the game when he switched over to play goalie.
Senior Garrett Noe picked up where he left off a season ago as he also recorded a hat trick for coach Noah Rhodes.
Junior speedster Tucker Wellman also netted two goals while senior Ethan Mendoza, junior Tyler Woodruff, sophomore Justin May and freshman Peyton Sansom each scored a goal for the Miners.
Sophomore Caleb Rodgers led the Miners in assists on the day as he picked up four while senior Malik Gray and Tucker Wellman added two apiece, and Kaden Cook finished with one.
Sophomore goalie Justin May started the game as goal keep and recorded one save.
For Man, this was their first soccer match in school history, as this is the first season they have ever fielded a program.
With the win the Miners started their season off at 1-0 while Man fell to 0-1.
Central was back in action on Monday at Cardinal Conference rival Poca and again on Tuesday at home against Man, but scores and stats from those two games were not available by press time.
Mingo Central will take the field again tomorrow night against Logan in a 6 p.m. start at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
The MCHS girls will also play their season opening match against Logan immediately following the boys contest, with a start time scheduled for approximately 8 p.m.
