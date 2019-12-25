NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners shook off a slow start to hold off the Winfield Generals by a score of 62-59 in overtime on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in a game played at Miner Mountain.
Winfield would jump out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. WHS senior guard Hunter Morris added five points in the frame, as did junior guard Ethan Kincaid. Mingo sophomore guard Devin Hatfield notched four points.
It was offensive struggle between the two teams again for the second quarter, but Winfield would control the frame again. General senior guard Christian Frye would nail a jumper with 59 seconds left in the first half, and he would split a pair of free throws to give head coach Chris Stephens’ team a 23-16 lead going into the locker room at halftime.
Mingo and Winfield would both heat up offensively to start the second half. Midway through the third quarter, Morris would score on a tip in to extend the Generals lead to 39-29. However, the Miners would cut the lead to 39-33 on a score off of an offensive rebound by sophomore guard Devin Hatfield.
The Miners then they cut the lead to five at 41-36 on a trey ball from senior Jacob May. The score would be 43-36 Generals at the end of the third quarter after a layup by Kincaid before the final horn.
Kincaid scored seven points in the period for the Generals as well as Morris. For Central, Hatfield would get on the scoresheet some more with six points in the frame.
The Generals would lead for most of the fourth quarter as they would jump out to a 56-48 advantage after a long ball from Frye, but then the home team would start to rally.
Two consecutive buckets from the Miners’ Nathan May and a pair of foul shots from Devin Hatfield’s brother, senior guard Drew Hatfield, propelled Mingo to within two points at 56-54 with 57 seconds left in regulation.
May would then steal a Winfield pass and MCHS would rush down the court for a layup by Devin Hatfield with 14 seconds left in the game.
On the Generals next possession, May would again come up with the theft, and Devin Hatfield would receive a pass and race down the court to attempt a game-winning three, but the shot was off the mark, and the game went to overtime.
Winfield would win the opening tip in overtime, and they would respond with a basket by Frye to take a 58-56 lead. However, the Generals’ Thomas Morris would be called for a technical foul, and Devin Hatfield would nail both technical shots to nod the game up at 58 all.
The Miners would get the ball back after the foul shots, and Drew Hatfield would draw another Winfield foul and hit both freebies to put the Blue and White in the lead for good at 60-58.
Down 60-59, WHS had a chance to take the lead in the last minute, but Frye would be called for an offensive foul, and Drew Hatfield would come through on two more free throws to give Mingo a 62-59 advantage, which would be the final score.
For the Miners, Drew Hatfield would lead all scorers with 15 points, and Devin Hatfield would join him in double figures with 14 points. Jacob May added nine off of the bench while Jarius Jackson added eight.
Nathan May and junior Colton Blankenship each scored seven points and senior Josh Wellman added a bucket to round out the scoring for the Miners.
Score by quarters
WHS (1-2): 14 9 20 13 3 — 59
MCHS (3-0): 8 8 20 20 6 — 62
Scoring
WHS: H. Morris 15; E. Kincaid 15; C. Frye 11; J. Gress 6; W. Craft 4; R. Jividen 4; T. Morris 4
MCHS: Drew Hatfield 15; Devin Hatfield 14; J. May 9; J. Jackson 8; C. Blankenship 7; N. May 7; J. Wellman
MINGO CENTRAL 77 WAYNE 55 (Dec. 20): WAYNE — The Mingo Central Miners improved to 3-0 on Friday night as they picked up a road win at Cardinal Conference foe Wayne by a final score of 77-55.
The Miners used a big first quarter to take control of the game as they came out scorching hot scoring 25 points in the opening period to take a 25-19 lead.
They were led by eight points each in the quarter from Jarius Jackson and Drew Hatfield. Coach Stan Elkins squad added to their lead in the second stanza as they outscored the Pioneers 16 to 11 to take a 41-30 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
The Miners went cold in the third period and only mustered 13 points, but still outscored Wayne by two to take a 54-41 lead into the fourth quarter. The final eight minutes were all Mingo, as they won the quarter 23-14 to secure the 22-point road win. The 6-foot-4 Jackson led Mingo Central in scoring on the night as he totaled 22 points while Hatfield followed him with 19 including a trio of three pointers.
Junior guard Colton Blankenship also reached double figures with 15 points while senior Nathan May netted nine on a trio of long balls. Devin Hatfield’s seven points, Jacob May’s three, and Ryan DeBoard’s two points rounded out the scoring for the Miners.
Wayne was led by Jacob Merritt with 15 points while Nick Bryant followed him with 12. The Miners shot the ball well all game long as they connected on a season high 11 three-pointers. Waybe also connected on eight 3’s but was held to only 11 field goals from inside the arc.
With the win the Miners improve to 3-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. They have already matched their win total from the entire 2019 season when they finished 3-19.
Mingo Central is back in action at home this Friday night against Class AA No. 3 Poca in a 7:30 p.m tip. The Dots advanced to the state tournament a season ago after upsetting Logan in the Co-Regional final.
Score by quarters
MCHS: 25 16 13 23 — 77
WHS: 19 11 11 14 — 55
Scoring
MCHS: Jackson 22, Drew Hatfield 19, Blankenship 15, N. May 9, Devin Hatfield 7, J. May 3, DeBoard 2, Wellman 0
WHS: Merritt 15, Bryant 12, Sansom 10, Stilltner 10, Sanchez 8
NOTE: The Mingo Central at Wayne game report was written by WDN Reporter Jarrid McCormick.