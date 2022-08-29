LOGAN — Mingo Central picked up their first win of the 2022 soccer season Tuesday, Aug. 23, as they topped the Logan Wildcats 5-1 at Willis Nesbit Stadium.
Head coach Richard Powers’ Mingo Central squad was led in the win against Logan by senior midfielder Kelan Wallace. Wallace earned a hat trick for the Miners while also adding one assist.
Scoring the other two goals for Mingo Central was senior forward Peyton Sansom as he found the back of the net twice. Blake Stacy also recorded an assists for MCHS.
The Miner defense made up of the likes of Kendan Trent, KJ Smith, Jayden Powers, Christian Joplin, Donovan Johnson, Diego Lopez, Garic Roberts and Josiah Hatcher were strong all game long limiting the Logan shot attempts.
Zach Krise recorded seven saves from his keeper position.
Mingo Central suffered their first loss of the 2022 season Saturday as Class AAA Riverside came to “The Buck” and secured a 2-0 win.
The Miners record sits at 1-1-1 after three matches in the young season. MCHS was scheduled to play at Grace Christian on Tuesday with their next match after that being a rematch with Logan on Sept. 8.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.