LOGAN — Mingo Central picked up their first win of the 2022 soccer season Tuesday, Aug. 23, as they topped the Logan Wildcats 5-1 at Willis Nesbit Stadium.

Head coach Richard Powers’ Mingo Central squad was led in the win against Logan by senior midfielder Kelan Wallace. Wallace earned a hat trick for the Miners while also adding one assist.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

