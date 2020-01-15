WILLIAMSON — The Mingo Central Miners and second year coach Stan Elkins had a strong showing in the 18th annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout this past weekend at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse as they picked up a pair of wins over Pike County foes Phelps and Belfry.
In the night cap on night one of the event on Friday, the Miners and the Hornets battled back and forth in a low scoring affair, with Mingo Central coming away with the slim 45-43 win.
The Miners (5-3) got off to a quick start to begin the game as they raced ahead to a 16-9 lead after the first eight minutes thanks to a pair of 3s from Colton Blankenship and Drew Hatfield.
The Hornets (7-8) turned the tide in the second eight minutes of action however as coach Jason Sanson’s squad got long balls from Dominick Francis and Jason Casey to help cut the Miner lead to one at 25-24 going into the break.
Coming out to start the second half the Hornets took the lead at 26-25 after a bucket by Cameron Sanson. The teams traded baskets the rest of the way, with Mingo Central taking the slim 32-31 lead into the fourth.
After a slow start for both teams in the final quarter a Trey Francis bucket and a free throw gave Phelps a 34-32 lead midway through the fourth. But Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield responded with a long three the next time down to give the Miners back the lead at 35-34.
Francis then answered with another bucket to give the Hornets the lead back at 36-35, but it was the last time they would see the lead as a basket by Jarius Jackson and a long three by Devin Hatfield gave them the lead for good at 40-36 with 1:48 to go.
The Hornets trimmed the lead back down to two in the closing seconds but it was all for naught as the Miners were able to hold on for the two-point win.
The Miners were led in scoring by Devin Hatfield as he dropped in a game high 16 points on the night while Blankenship also reached double figures finishing with 12.
Drew Hatfield just missed double digits finishing with nine points while Josh Wellman and Jarius Jackson rounded out the scoring with four each.
Trey Francis was the leading scorer for Phelps as he scored 15 points while Dominick Francis followed him with 14.
Trey Francis also recorded a double-double, grabbing 21 rebounds which was one more than the Miners had as a team.
The Hornets Hornets out-rebounded the Mingo Central Miners 43-20.
Neither team shot the ball well as the Miners hit 15-44 shots for 34%, while Phelps hit 16-46 shots for a 35% clip, but the Miners hit 9-21 from 3-point land while Phelps hit only 4-15.
The Hornets finished 7-15 from the foul line while Mingo Central hit 6-7 attempts.
Score by quarters
MCHS: 16 9 7 13 — 45
PHS: 9 15 7 12 — 43
Scoring
Mingo: J. Jackson 4, D. Hatfield 9, K. Hatfield 16, J. Wellman 4, C. Blankenship 12
Phelps: T. Francis 15, J. Casey 7, D. Francis 14, C. Sanson 5, L. Dotson 2
MINGO CENTRAL, 57 PHELPS 45 (Saturday): The Mingo Central Miners and the Belfry Pirates resumed their cross-river rivalry on Saturday night in the second day of the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout, with the Miners picking up the victory by a final of 57-45.
The Pirates (6-5) got off to a quick start in the nightcap of the two-day event as they jumped ahead to an 11-6 lead after the first eight minutes of play thanks to a pair of buckets by junior Brett Coleman and a long three by sharp-shooter Jax Thompson.
In the second stanza the coach Stan Elkins led Miners began to slowly chip away at the Pirate lead as they trimmed the lead down to two at 23-21 going into the halftime locker rooms. Senior guard Drew Hatfield scored 11 points in the second quarter for Mingo Central.
Hatfield continued his tear coming out of the break as the Moss Award winner from the gridiron scored 13 more points in the third quarter alone to help Mingo Central rally to take a 37-36 lead into the fourth.
The final eight minutes of play were all Mingo Central as the Pirates picked a bad time to go cold from the floor.
The Miners were paced by sophomore guard Devin Hatfield as he came alive for 13 points in the final quarter to catapult MCHS to the 12-point win.
Drew led Mingo Central with a game high 30 points on the night, including a perfect 12-12 shooting from the foul line.
Devin joined him in double-figures with 15 as the two brothers combined for 45 of the teams 57 points. Devin also shot well from the foul-line, hitting 11-13 attempts.
Freshman point guard Sal Dean led Belfry by scoring 19 points as he got used his lightning quick speed to drive into the lane at will. Coleman was the only other Pirate to reach double-figures finishing with 12.
Belfry out-shot Mingo from the floor as they hit 17-37 shots good for 46%, while the Miners only connected on 14-44 shots for 31.8 %. Mingo Central attempted 33 free-throws, making 27, while Belfry only made 9-17.
Belfry out-rebounded Mingo Central by two at 28-26 while they also turned the ball over 19 times compared to only seven for the Miners.
The loss for Belfry drops them to 6-5 on the season and they were back in action on Tuesday night at Pikeville, but scores and stats were not available by press time. The Pirates are then set to host Magoffin County on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The win for Mingo Central gives them a 6-4 lead in the all-time series against the Pirates and improves them to 5-3 for the 2019-20 season.
The Miners also took the court on Tuesday night at home against Sissonville but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Miners then play on Friday night at Herbert Hoover before traveling to face in-county foe Tug Valley on Tuesday, Jan 21, at 7:30 p.m. The two teams will play a girls/boys doubleheader with the Lady Miners and Lady Panthers getting things started at 5:30.
Score by quarters
Mchs (5-3): 6 15 16 20 — 57
Bhs (6-5): 11 12 13 9 — 45
Scoring
Mingo: Jackson 4; Drew Hatfield 30; Devin Hatfield 15; Wellman 1; Blankenship 1; N. May 4; J. May 2
Belfry: Thompson 3; Chaffin 0; Dean 19; Dixon 5; Coleman 12; Spears 5; Goff 1