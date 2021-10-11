BLUEFIELD — The Mingo Central soccer squad picked up a tough road win on Saturday, Oct. 2 as they made the trek to Mercer County and defeated Bluefield 5-4.
Mason Taylor and Peytpn Sansom each chipped in two goals to lead MCHS in scoring, with Taylor’s goals coming on a perfect day of 2-2 shooting.
Kelan Wallace scored the other goal for the Miners while Blake Stacy and Sansom each recorded an assist.
Goalie Justin May recorded seven saves in the win.
“These guys played against a very physical, fast Bluefield team,” Mingo Central head coach Richard Powers said. “They hustled, communicated, and made smart decisions all game long.”
The Miners were back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 5 as they fell to Class A power 9-0. Goalie Justin May recorded 26 saves in the loss.
Two days later on Thursday, Oct. 7, the Lincoln County boys soccer squad secured the season sweep over Mingo Central on Thursday night at Lions Club Field in Hamlin as they jumped ahead early and never looked back to come away with the 4-1 win.
Head coach Duane Estep’s Lincoln County club jumped ahead early on as they had a 2-nil lead just 15 minutes into the match and then cruised down the stretch to the three goal win.
Junior Ashton Burton was the top goal scorer in the win as he found the back of the net twice for LCHS. Senior Jackson Sanders and junior Blake Albright each added a goal to round out the scoring for the Panthers.
Senior captains Derrick Roberts and Sanders each notched an assist while freshman goalie Brady Little recorded 15 saves on goals.
For the Miners and head coach Richard Powers, junior Peyton Sansom scored the lone goal off of an assist from Scott Lowe. Senior goalie Justin May was challenged all game and had eight saves.
The back-to-back losses for Mingo Central snaps their three game winning streak and sees their record fall to 6-5 on the 2021 season. They are scheduled to play at Scott on Tuesday, at Winfield on Thursday, and will finish the week on Saturday at James Monroe.
The win for Lincoln County sees their season record jump to 4-9-1 as they head into the final week of the regular season.