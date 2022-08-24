PRINCETON — The Mingo Central soccer squad played to a tie in their first match of the 2022 season Saturday afternoon.
Head coach Richard Powers’ club made the trek down U.S. 52 to Princeton as they earned a 1-1 tie with defending sectional champion PikeView.
The Miners’ lone goal came by senior Kelan Wallace off of a chip pass from fellow senior Peyton Sansom. Goalie Zach Krise recorded 11 saves for Mingo Central.
Jonathan Mitchell scored the lone goal of the match for PikeView.
The Miners were scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at Logan and are set to play their home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against Riverside.