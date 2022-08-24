Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PRINCETON — The Mingo Central soccer squad played to a tie in their first match of the 2022 season Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Richard Powers’ club made the trek down U.S. 52 to Princeton as they earned a 1-1 tie with defending sectional champion PikeView.

