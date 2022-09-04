CLEAR FORK — Mingo Central and second year head coach Chase Moore got their season started with a bang on Friday night as they traveled to nearby Wyoming County and blasted Westside 56-6 at The Burial Ground.
"I was very pleased with what I saw Friday night," coach Moore said about the season opening win "Our coaches did a great job coming up with the game plan for Westside. As a team we did have some missed assignments and mental errors but some of that is expected when its the first game of the season."
The Miners jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead with two first quarter touchdowns, but Westside cut the lead to one score at 13-6 with a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Junior QB Chris Ross, who won the starting signal caller job over Caden Porter, then hit running back Dylan Vance on a screen pass and he took it to the house from 42 yards out to put the Miners ahead 20-6 going into the half.
"The players played with focus and resiliency in this game," Moore said. "When the score was 13-6 with a little under two minutes in the first half, I wondered how we would react. Chris (Ross) read the screen perfectly and Dylan (Vance) took care of the rest to put us up 20-6 at half."
Mingo Central carried the late momentum over into the second half as they came out and dominated the Renegades in the third putting up 36 points in the quarter along to surge to a 56-6 lead going into the fourth.
"We made a few adjustments at the half, nothing crazy," Moore said. "We decided to stick with the run game. Chris Ross and Dylan Vance ran the show at that point."
Vance, a sophomore, finished as the games leading rusher as he carried the ball 13 times for 233 yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also added the 42 yard receiving score.
Ross added 136 yards rushing on just four touches and he found the end one with his legs three times to go along with 5-7 passing for 65 yards and the TD.
Defensively the Miners were led by JR Perry with eight tackles and he was followed by Jake Cline with six. JC Lester had two sacks and Nate Hynd added a fumble recovery.
The Miners record moves to 1-0 with the win and they get to return home to play their home opener this Friday night against Class AA power Point Pleasant (1-1). The Black Knights are 3-1 all-time against Mingo including a 66-28 win a season ago.
"It's going to be a barometer game for us," Moore said. "Coach (David) Darst has a well ran program in Point Pleasant. We as coaches will game plan for this just like any of the others. It is definitely one of the games from last year that I've been looking forward to coaching in."
Kickoff for the contest is set for 7:00 p.m. at James H. "Buck" Harless Stadium.
MCHS (1-0): 13 7 36 0 - 56
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.