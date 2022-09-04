Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CLEAR FORK — Mingo Central and second year head coach Chase Moore got their season started with a bang on Friday night as they traveled to nearby Wyoming County and blasted Westside 56-6 at The Burial Ground.

"I was very pleased with what I saw Friday night," coach Moore said about the season opening win "Our coaches did a great job coming up with the game plan for Westside. As a team we did have some missed assignments and mental errors but some of that is expected when its the first game of the season."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

