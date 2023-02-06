Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NEWTOWN - On Tuesday night atop Miner Mountain, the Mingo Central basketball team secured a season sweep over the Man Hillbillies with a 72-32 lopsided win.

The Miners took the prior matchup between the two teams in Man on December 20 by a count of 55-21, but head coach Stan Elkins’ club showed more offensive firepower on this night.

