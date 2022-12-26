Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN — Head coach Stan Elkins and his Mingo Central Miners snapped a two-game losing skid on Dec. 20 against the Man Hillbillies.

The Miners were able to keep the Billies’ offense in check with a tenacious defensive effort all. Mingo Central now sits at (3-2) after leaving Man with a 55-21 victory.

