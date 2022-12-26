MAN — Head coach Stan Elkins and his Mingo Central Miners snapped a two-game losing skid on Dec. 20 against the Man Hillbillies.
The Miners were able to keep the Billies’ offense in check with a tenacious defensive effort all. Mingo Central now sits at (3-2) after leaving Man with a 55-21 victory.
The Billie’s only managed seven total points in the entire second half and did not have anyone reach double figures on the night.
Man’s head coach, TJ Blevins only had one word to describe tonight’s performance from the Billie’s. “Inexperience,” he expressed. “We are having to go back and teach every one of these guys the core fundamentals that they should already know, but they don’t.”
The Man roster is filled with first year players and freshman that just have not been put in these types of situations before.
“It will take some time for us and more games under our belt to get that experience we need,” said Blevins.
First quarter action was in Mingo’s favor. Malaki Sheppard got things going for the Miners with a quick basket after winning the tip. Man was in a full court press, but that did not stop Mingo from slicing through and getting good looks underneath the basket.
The Miners then went on a 15-4 run in the last six minutes, but the Billie’s Hunter Miller hit a buzzer beater three pointer to give Man some life going into the second making it a 16-7 score.
The Miners kept frustrating the Billie’s offense even when they would try to slow things down. Blevin’s squad would move the ball around the perimeter but could not find any opportunities to score.
Chris Ross, Matthew Hatfield, and Ethan Thomason were a pain in the Billie’s side all night at the top of the key when on defense. Mingo would successfully trap any Man ball handler just a few feet passed half court on a handful of occasions, forcing turnovers and go-ahead scores for the Miners.
Kendan Trent would have 5-points of the Miners nine in the second quarter giving them a comfortable 11-point lead going into halftime at a score of 25-14.
Jake Cline and Ethan Thomason started to heat things up in the third. Thomason went three for four from behind the arc giving him a total of 11-points on the night. Cline led the miners in scoring with 14 and a stout offensive rebounding effort with 4 offensive boards.
Man only had one shot fall through the net in the third from a Chris Isaacs floater. Mingo had extended their lead to 30-points heading into the fourth as Miner’s Kendan Trent laid it in at the buzzer making it 46-16.
Mingo would go on to score another nine points while the Billie’s managed five in the final eight minutes of play. The Miners were too far out of reach and Elkins’ squad cruised to a 34-point victory.
Mingo Central looks to keep the momentum going next Tuesday on Dec. 27 in a road trip to West Side to battle with the Renegades in Clear Fork. The Miners will close out the week with a home game against the reigning Class AA runner-up Bluefield.
MCHS: J. Cline 14, E. Thomason 11, M. Sheppard 9, K. Trent 7, C. Porter 5, C. Ross 4, T. Lester 3, M. Hatfield 2
MHS: C. Miller 7, C. Isaacs 6, D. Sanders 5, C. Vance 3
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.