VAN — Mingo Central's bats came alive late against Van on Wednesday, May 3 as the Miners scored 11 runs over the final two innings and in route to a 15-4 road win over the Bulldogs.
Senior pitcher KJ Smith started the game and got the win for Mingo as he went four innings and allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Chris Ross pitched in relief and was credited with a save as he went three innings allowing one run on two hits with six Ks and five walks. When he came into the game Mingo was only ahead by a 4-3 score.
Coach Jacob Staton's Miners got on the board with a run in the third inning as Ryan Conley singled to lead off the frame and then came in to score on a RBI groundout from Tyler Mitchem to make it a 3-1 game.
They added another run in the fourth as Aaron Blankenship worked a leadoff walk and then came home on a bases loaded walk to Keziah Joplin.
Mingo took the lead at 4-3 in the top of the fifth as Dylan Vance walked and KJ Smith singled and then they both manufactured runs with their legs, causing the Bulldogs to commit a pair of throwing errors.
The Miners then blew the game open in the top of the sixth inning as they plated seven runs in the frame to take an 11-4 lead. Josiah Hatcher had a pinch-hit single that knocked in two runs while Joplin and Aiden Dove each delivered RBI knocks.
Also in the sixth Smith added an RBI groundout, Blankenship picked up an RBI with a bases loaded walk, and Vance scored on a wild pitch.
The Miners weren't done there as they sent four more runners home in their final time at bat in the seventh as Conley delivered a two-run single and Terry Daniels reached on an error that allowed both Blankenship and Dylan Vance to score.
Mingo had 12 hits as a team led by Joplin who went a perfect 3-3 on the day with two RBIs and two walks. Conley went 2-3 with a pair of walks, two RBIs, and two runs scored while Dove also delivered a pair of hits and an RBI.
Vance led Mingo with three runs scored while Smith and Ross (three walks) each scored a pair.
Mingo Central's record sits at 9-14 on the season.
MCHS: 0 0 1 1 2 7 4 - 15 12 1
VHS: 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 - 4 6 4
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.