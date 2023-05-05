Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

mingo baseball.JPG
Buy Now

Mingo Central head coach Jacob Staton talks with his team during a timeout in a game earlier this season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

VAN — Mingo Central's bats came alive late against Van on Wednesday, May 3 as the Miners scored 11 runs over the final two innings and in route to a 15-4 road win over the Bulldogs. 

Senior pitcher KJ Smith started the game and got the win for Mingo as he went four innings and allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings