NEWTOWN — It was pleasant homecoming for former Mingo Central head coach Joey Fields as his No. 2 rated Herbert Hoover Huskies traveled to “Buck” Harless Stadium and defeated the Miners by a final score of 57-0.
“I like how we played tonight. I really like how we controlled our emotions in an emotional game. Our guys responded like they have all year and battled all four quarters and finished the game strong,” Fields, who led the Mingo Central to a 12-1 record in 2017, said after the win.
The Herbert Hoover defense came into the game as the best unit statistically in Class AA as they only allowed 36 points total in their first seven wins for an average of just over five points a game.
They managed to improve that number after the win against the Miners as the Huskie defense pitched their third shutout win of the season.
“I thought we got even better tonight defensively, especially in open field tackling which is something I was really worried about,” Fields said. “But we were flying to the ball. Guys were motivated and wanted to play well. We got a lot better tonight as each play went on defensively.”
The Huskies (8-0) forced Mingo Central freshman quarterback Caden Porter to throw four interceptions on the night as the Hoover defense line lived in the Miner backfield all game long.
Senior Devin Hatfield intercepted two passes giving him eight picks on the season, including a 40 yard “pick-six” to make the score 57-0 with 3:48 to go in the game. Brendan Rash and Nathan Harper picked off the other passes for Hoover.
Offensively the Huskies were paced by their freshman QB Dane Hatfield as he rushed for three touchdowns on the ground and passed for two more to lead the attack. He scored on runs of 36, 7, and 5 yards.
The first touchdown pass came on Hoover’s second offensive possession as Hatfield hit Harper in stride on a perfect deep ball for a 43-yard scoring strike.
The second TD pass by the youngster came on a crucial 4th down early in the second quarter as Dane hit older brother Devin Hatfield across the middle of the endzone for a 13-yard scoring connection.
Bruising senior running back Hunter Bartley added to his Cardinal Conference lead in touchdowns as he added two more scores on the ground in the night giving him 17 TDs on the season.
The Miners (3-5) moved the ball into Herbert Hoover territory twice in the first half but was never able to convert the drives into points as the Huskie defense made plays when they needed to.
Senior running back Norman Kennedy was the lone bright spot for coach Chase Moore’s team as he ran for 117 yards on 21 carries in the losing effort.
The loss for Mingo Central sees their season record fall to 3-5 and they will be back in action next week at Chapmanville.
The win for Herbert Hoover keeps them perfect on the season as they improved to 8-0. The Huskies now return home to play the biggest game on their schedule as they are set to host Class AA No. 1 Poca on Friday in Falling Rock.
The Dots also enter the contest with a perfect 8-0 mark, which means that the winner between the highly anticipated matchup will likely claim the No. 1 seed in the Class AA playoff field at seasons end and will win the Cardinal Conference Championship.
“Obviously a lot of people have had this game circled on our schedule,” Fields said. ‘We know they are a good football team but to us its the next team up on our schedule. We are going to prepare the best we can, and our guys will be excited to come out and play for a conference Championship at home.”
Score by Quarters
HHHS (8-0): 13 14 16 14 — 57
MCHS (3-5): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
HH: Dane Hatfield 5 yard run (Levi Paxton Kick Good) 10:36
HH: Dane Hatfield 43 yard pass to Nathan Harper (Bad Snap on PAT) 5:10
Second Quarter
HH: Dane Hatfield 13 yard pass to Devin Hatfield (Paxton Kick blocked) 9:56
HH: Hunter Bartley 17 yard run (Dane Hatfield run) 6:20
Third Quarter
HH: Dane Hatfield 36 yard run (Bartley run) 4:09
HH: Dane Hatfield 7 yard run (Bartley run) 1:34
Fourth Quarter
HH: Bartley 13 yard run (Bartley run) 6:53
HH: Devin Hatfield 40 yard interception return (Took Knee) 3:48